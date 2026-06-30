Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.: MIMARU Highlights How International Travelers Are Turning Japan's Marathons into Family Holidays

- New Travel Trend Sees Runners Bringing Partners, Friends and Children along for Journey -

TOKYO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIMARU, Japan's leading apartment hotel brand for families operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., is highlighting how international visitors are turning marathon participation into shared travel experiences with family members, friends and travel companions.

According to MIMARU, nearly 80 percent of guests staying at its Tokyo Shinjuku property during the Tokyo's well-known international Marathon period are race participants. As Japan continues to attract record numbers of international visitors, many travelers are building entire holidays around one person's marathon entry, transforming race weekends into longer journeys that combine running with cultural experiences across Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and beyond.

Run Japan, operated by R-bies Co., Ltd., provides international runners with information and entry access to marathon events across Japan, showcasing the country's diverse destinations, landscapes and cultural experiences through running.

Run Japan's official website: https://runjapan.jp/

"For many travelers, the marathon is just one part of the journey," said Mao Mochizuki, International PR at MIMARU. "One person may be running, but everyone is exploring Japan together. The race becomes a reason to travel, spend time together and experience new places." Japan's marathon calendar has become increasingly attractive to international visitors, combining world-class events with the opportunity to explore some of the country's most popular destinations.

Tokyo's well-known international marathon takes runners through some of the city's most iconic districts, while the Kyoto Marathon winds past historic temples and shrines, offering a unique blend of tradition, culture, and natural beauty. In Osaka, runners experience the city's famous energy, food culture and enthusiastic local support.

Marathon images1: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uU8l3WFZ5emHiqGYMm9R7bhHumuIWL6T/view?usp=sharing

https://kyoto-marathon.com/en/

https://www.osaka-marathon.com/2026/en/

Many travelers extend their stay beyond race weekend, using Japan's Golden Route -- including Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka -- as a starting point before continuing on to more local destinations and regional experiences across the country, from the coastal scenery of the Shonan International Marathon to the historic landscapes surrounding the Nara Marathon.

Marathon images2: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kSpTGvx1VG32llMDvlXROPVRCObYV8t1/view?usp=drive_link

Marathon images3: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17tDtFzpCqvc4mXkS_gilsZGJHV_Ct-XZ/view?usp=drive_link

https://www.nara-marathon.jp/lang/en/

https://www.shonan-kokusai.jp/

The trend reflects a broader shift towards experience-led travel, where visitors build itineraries around meaningful events rather than traditional sightseeing alone.

Accommodation plays an important role in supporting this style of travel. Apartment-style accommodation allows runners and their companions to stay together comfortably, providing space to prepare before race day and relax afterwards while continuing their journey through Japan.

MIMARU's official website: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/

Rooms in MIMARU: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19gXkLGDR7MPFmEtrthrvlFaWd5BE9sg0/view?usp=drive_link

"As travelers look for more memorable and meaningful experiences, marathon travel is becoming a new way to experience Japan," said Mochizuki. "It's no longer just about crossing the finish line. It's about sharing the journey with the people you travel with."

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