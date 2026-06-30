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WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 10:41
325,10 Euro
+0,71 % +2,30
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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Tech Mahindra Partners with Microsoft to Advance Telecom Modernization with AI-Driven 5G Network Digital Twin

PUNE, India, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to showcase an advanced Network Digital Twin solution. The solution is designed to help communications service providers modernize their network operations, improve service performance, and accelerate monetization of next-generation 5G capabilities.

The solution integrates Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Fabric, and Azure Digital Twin services to unify high-volume network telemetry into a real-time, AI-ready data estate capable of supporting advanced simulation and predictive modeling. By integrating Microsoft Foundry, Fabric IQ, and agentic AI frameworks, the platform enables intelligent reasoning, autonomous decision-making, and closed-loop orchestration across network operations. The offering is designed for medium and large-scale telecom operators managing complex, multi-vendor network environments and seeking greater operational agility and measurable business outcomes. In addition, the solution will enable telecom providers to accelerate enterprise-focused service monetization by supporting SLA-driven offerings such as network slicing and edge orchestration with enhanced service assurance and risk prediction capabilities.

Amol Phadke, Chief Transformation Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "As telecom networks evolve to support increasingly sophisticated services and enterprise use cases, operators are under pressure to manage growing operational complexity while unlocking new sources of value from their infrastructure. Many continue to face challenges arising from reactive operational models, rising costs, and limited visibility into service performance, which can hinder scalability and the monetization of advanced 5G capabilities. Through our integration with Microsoft, we are combining digital twin technology, unified data intelligence, and agentic AI to help operators move toward autonomous network operations, improve service assurance, and create new opportunities for revenue growth through AI-driven network innovation."

The solution will enable telecom operators to transition from traditional network simulation approaches to cloud-scale digital twins that combine real-time telemetry, semantic intelligence, and AI-driven automation. By combining simulation, unified data management, and AI-powered operational intelligence, the solution transforms digital twins from a visualization layer into an active decision making platform capable of driving measurable business outcomes in live network environments. The solution also supports data-driven decision-making across the network lifecycle, helping optimize infrastructure investments, improve asset utilization, and enhance governance while reducing operational overheads.

Alessandra Antonelli , Senior Global Director, Strategy, Microsoft, said, "Tech Mahindra's AI-powered 5G Network Digital Twins brings real-time intelligence to even the most complex network environments. By combining Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Foundry, and Microsoft Fabric with Tech Mahindra's deep telco expertise, operators can move from passive monitoring to active, intelligent decisioning, with agentic AI that reasons, simulates, and acts across live network environments in real time."

The integration further strengthens Tech Mahindra's ability to deliver differentiated AI-led telecom solutions by building on Microsoft's advanced cloud, data, and AI services. It also creates opportunities for deeper customer engagement, joint go-to-market initiatives, and accelerated innovation. For customers, the integration provides access to a secure and integrated technology ecosystem that supports faster deployment of scalable solutions, improved operational efficiency, enhanced service quality, and new business value creation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804444/Tech_Mahindra_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-mahindra-partners-with-microsoft-to-advance-telecom-modernization-with-ai-driven-5g-network-digital-twin-302814207.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.