Memphis, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Flourishing Inc., a premier leader in pet health and wellness innovations, proudly announced today that it has successfully passed the comprehensive quality audits required to earn the prestigious National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) Quality Seal for its flagship pet supplement brand, Puainta. This landmark achievement solidifies Flourishing Inc.'s commitment to the highest standards of quality, vigilance, and continuous improvement in the animal supplement industry, perfectly embodying the company's core mission: "The animals you love deserve supplements you trust."

The NASC Quality Seal is granted exclusively to a select group of manufacturers and brands that demonstrate rigorous compliance with elevated industry standards, proving a comprehensive dedication to product integrity, safety, and consumer trust.

Flourishing Inc Awarded Prestigious NASC Quality Seal

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/303432_3cab158af4f9a9b0_001full.jpg

"Earning the NASC Quality Seal is a major milestone that underscores the core values of Flourishing Inc. and our flagship brand, Puainta," said the Chief Executive Officer My ron of Flourishing Inc. "We launched Puainta with a vision to deliver science-backed, premium nutrition that genuinely enhances the health and longevity of companion animals. Passing NASC's rigorous independent facility audits gives pet parents and veterinary professionals complete peace of mind, proving that our formulations meet the most stringent safety and quality protocols in the industry."

According to industry compliance benchmarks, earning the NASC Quality Seal reflects a company's profound dedication to rigorous product quality, responsible manufacturing practices, and an ongoing adherence to elevated industry standards. Flourishing Inc. is recognized for achieving this distinction, demonstrating an admirable commitment to providing dependable wellness solutions for retailers, regulatory bodies, and pet owners alike.

To qualify for the display of the Quality Seal, Flourishing Inc. and the Puainta brand successfully cleared an independent third-party audit and committed to maintaining a strict set of compliance policies, including:

Stringent Quality Control Standards: Implementing highly standardized operating procedures (SOPs) across all manufacturing phases to guarantee strict batch-to-batch consistency and product integrity in accordance with industry benchmarks.

Implementing highly standardized operating procedures (SOPs) across all manufacturing phases to guarantee strict batch-to-batch consistency and product integrity in accordance with industry benchmarks. Adverse Event Reporting System: Maintaining a robust and responsive adverse event monitoring infrastructure to continuously track and evaluate real-world product safety.

Maintaining a robust and responsive adverse event monitoring infrastructure to continuously track and evaluate real-world product safety. Compliant & Transparent Labeling: Adhering strictly to standard labeling guidelines set forth by the FDA and the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), ensuring clear ingredient transparency and accurate benefit claims without misleading assertions.

Adhering strictly to standard labeling guidelines set forth by the FDA and the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), ensuring clear ingredient transparency and accurate benefit claims without misleading assertions. Independent Laboratory Testing: Utilizing accredited third-party laboratories to rigorously verify raw materials and finished goods, confirming exact purity, potency, and compliance with strict safety thresholds against contaminants.

From targeted joint support and premium Omega-3 fish oil formulas to comprehensive immune-boosting multivitamins, Puainta continues to translate leading nutritional science into accessible, premium wellness products for dogs and cats. Securing the NASC Quality Seal further establishes Puainta as one of the world's most trusted and consumer-preferred names in premium pet healthcare.

For more information regarding Flourishing Inc., the newly certified Puainta product portfolio, or retail partnerships, please visit the official company website or contact the media relations department.

About Flourishing Inc. & Puainta

Flourishing Inc. is an innovative pet health company specializing in advanced nutrition, longevity science, and premium wellness solutions for companion animals. The company's flagship brand, Puainta, is dedicated to delivering highly targeted, science-supported supplements designed to help pets live happier, healthier, and longer lives. Manufactured under strict cGMP guidelines and NASC quality standards, Puainta utilizes only premium-grade ingredients backed by rigorous quality assurance, ensuring optimal care for the irreplaceable bonds shared between pets and their families.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303432

Source: China Newswire