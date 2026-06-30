London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Sri Lanka's celebrated coastal venue Smoke & Bitters has been named winner of the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award in the run-up to Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026.

Voted for by more than 300 members of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, this award recognises an establishment that has delivered exceptional hospitality over the past 18 months, setting a new benchmark for guest experience across the region.

Located on Pehembiya Beach in Dikwella on Sri Lanka's southern coast, Smoke & Bitters has risen steadily since opening in January 2020. In 2025, it ranked No.14 on Asia's 50 Best Bars and No.67 on the extended list of The World's 50 Best Bars, becoming the first bar in Sri Lanka to feature on the global ranking. The venue has also been named The Best Bar in Sri Lanka on the Asia's 50 Best Bars list for four consecutive years.

The brainchild of co-founders Don Ranasinghe and Lahiru Perera, Smoke & Bitters was created to showcase Sri Lanka's culinary heritage and ingredients through a contemporary cocktail and dining experience. Their commitment to authenticity means all dishes are cooked using traditional wood fire - either smoked or chargrilled - as signified by 'Smoke' in the name, while 'Bitters' reflects bitters from indigenous Sri Lankan herbs and spices which dominate a cocktail menu inspired by myriad global cultures.

Beyond its culinary and cocktail philosophy, hospitality lies at the core of the Smoke & Bitters experience. Reflecting Sri Lanka's culture of warmth and generosity, the team delivers service that is relaxed yet attentive, creating an easy-going beachfront setting where guests feel genuinely welcomed. This balance of informality and care has become a defining feature of the bar and underpins its recognition with the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award.

The drinks menu draws inspiration from early Tiki pioneers while integrating local ingredients and techniques. Signature serves such as the Bananarama combine smoked wild bee honey with Rockland arrack, banana peel, falernum and smoked hellfire bitters, reflecting the bar's flair for layering smoke and spice. The playful Mai Chai blends Ceylon chai tea with rum, triple sec, spiced orgeat and chai syrup, lifted by elemakule tiki bitters, while Pani Like Dodang balances Sri Lankan sweet orange and gin with ginger honey, triple sec, salt and pepper, mint and orange bitters. The bar has become recognised for its ingredient-led cocktails built around seasonal local produce such as rambutan, mangosteen and woodapple, underscoring its commitment to celebrating Sri Lanka's natural bounty.

Emma Sleight, Director of Content & Creative for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "Smoke & Bitters has played a pivotal role in redefining perceptions of Sri Lanka's bar scene. Its commitment to local ingredients, open-fire cooking and heartfelt hospitality creates an experience that feels both deeply personal and globally relevant. Congratulations to Don, Lahiru and the entire team on this well-deserved recognition."

Don Ranasinghe & Lahiru Perera, Co-Founders of Smoke & Bitters say: "It's honestly pretty crazy to receive the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award and see Sri Lankan hospitality being recognised on this level. We've always believed there's something really special about the way people welcome and look after you on our island, so this means a huge amount not just to our team, but to the wider hospitality community in Sri Lanka as well. From day one, Smoke & Bitters has been about creating a warm, relaxed space genuinely rooted in our culture--so to be recognised for our hospitality is incredibly meaningful."

Matt Magliocco, Executive Vice President for Michter's, says: "Congratulations to Don Ranasinghe, Lahiru Perera, and the entire Smoke & Bitters team on winning the Art of Hospitality Award. Smoke & Bitters has become recognised as a destination for thoughtful hospitality, and we're delighted to celebrate this well-deserved achievement."

The Michter's Art of Hospitality Award is the first of two special accolades to be announced ahead of the 11th edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier. The 2026 edition will culminate in a live awards ceremony at Wynn Palace, Macau on 28 July, featuring a red-carpet celebration and the official unveiling of The Best Bar in Asia 2026.

This year's programme is designed to encourage dialogue and creative exchange within the drinks industry, with curated events such as the Bartenders' Feast, highlighting Macau's vibrant food and beverage culture, and Meet the Bartenders, an intimate media roundtable. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the 50 Best YouTube channel, allowing bar professionals and enthusiasts around the world to take part virtually.

About Asia's 50 Best Bars

Asia's 50 Best Bars is the first regional event of The World's 50 Best Bars brand, created in 2016 with the purpose of showcasing the best and most innovative talent in the drinks industry in this region. The annual ranking is based on the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, comprising the most knowledgeable and travelled members of the bar industry, drinks media and mixology experts from across Asia. The Academy spans dozens of cities across the continent, reflecting the relative development and importance of bar scenes in different locations and the diversity of the drinking scene in Asia. Asia's 50 Best Bars, The World's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars and Europe's 50 Best Bars are owned and organised by William Reed, the group behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Hotels and The World's 50 Best Vineyards.

About the host destination partners Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau is a luxury integrated resort in Macau with two iconic towers featuring a total of 1,014 spacious rooms, luxury retail, 11 food and beverage outlets, two spas, a salon and a pool. The resort proudly boasts three distinct entertainment experiences, including the choreographed Performance Lake, blending lofty plumes of water, gracefully choreographed, powerful LED lights and fire effects.

For more information, visit press.wynnmacau.com.

Wynn Palace is Wynn's second luxury integrated resort. Located in the Cotai area, it features a 28-storey hotel with 1,706 exquisitely furnished rooms, versatile meeting facilities, renowned luxury retail, 12 food and beverage outlets, an upmarket food hall featuring 6 standalone restaurants and a variety of additional food offerings, Macau's largest spa, a salon and a pool. The resort also features a variety of entertainment experiences, including the dazzling eight-acre Performance Lake, the unique SkyCab, an immersive entertainment center, largescale floral sculptures and an extensive collection of Western and Asian art displays.

For more information, visit press.wynnpalace.com.

About the Award Sponsor Michter's:

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Michter's celebrates an extraordinarily rich heritage tracing back to 1753. The Michter's team spares no expense in its efforts to produce the greatest American whiskey possible, with tremendous attention given to every step in the production process. Michter's has received extensive critical acclaim for its line of Bourbon, Rye, Sour Mash, and American whiskeys.

Our Partners

Wynn Resorts Macau - Official Host Destination Partner

Perrier - Official Water Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in Asia

SevenRooms - Official Booking Platform Partner, sponsor of SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award

Doordash - Official Delivery Partner

Michter's - Official American Whiskey Partner, sponsor of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award

Nikka Whisky - Official Whisky of the World Partner, sponsor of Nikka Highest Climber Award

Ketel One - Official Vodka Partner, sponsor of Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

Three Cents - Official Mixers Partner, sponsor of Three Cents Best New Opening Award

Siete Misterios - Official Mezcal Partner, sponsor of Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award

NOAM - Official Beer Partner

Roku Gin - Official Gin Partner, sponsor of Roku Industry Icon Award

Altos Tequila - Official Tequila Partner, sponsor of Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award

Cointreau - Official Orange Liqueur Partner, sponsor ceremonial scarves

Rémy Martin - Official Cognac Partner, sponsor of Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award

Langjiu - Official Baiju Partner

Torres Brandy - Official Brandy Partner, sponsor of a Best in Destination Award

Monkey Shoulder - Official Scotch Whisky Partner, sponsor of a Best in Destination Award

Disaronno - Official Italian Liquor Partner, sponsor of a Best in Destination Award

Amaro Lucano - Official Amaro Partner

Campari - Official Bitters Partner

Mancino Vermouth - Official Vermouth Partner

Back to the Roots - Official Root Beer Liqueur Partner

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