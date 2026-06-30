European banks, brokers and other licensed financial institutions using Trever can now access Kraken Prime's institutional crypto trading and qualified custody

Kraken Prime, the full-service prime brokerage offering trading, qualified custody and other financial services through an integrated platform, is now available through Trever, the operating standard in digital asset banking. Trever's Digital Asset Operating System is used by financial institutions across Europe to manage the full digital asset lifecycle within a single environment including trading, treasury, settlement and bookkeeping.

From today, banks and brokers using Trever can route execution, settle into qualified custody, record all transactions and access other services through Kraken Prime without leaving their existing operational environment. The integration extends Trever's connectivity, bringing a prime brokerage relationship into the existing workflows institutional teams use across their digital asset operations.

Kraken Prime delivers institutional crypto trading across more than 20 global liquidity venues covering over 90% of digital asset liquidity, including smart order routing and algorithmic execution for block trades. Settlement runs into Kraken's qualified custody solution. Trading, integrated custody and other services sit within a single platform, backed by a 24/7 institutional account management team.

Gurpreet Oberoi, Head of Kraken Institutional, said: "Trever's clients are some of Europe's most established financial institutions, and they need infrastructure that meets the operational standards their existing businesses already run on. By bringing Kraken Prime into their workflow, we're giving them access to execution quality and qualified custody without the operational drag of stitching together multiple counterparties."

Hans-Juergen Griesbacher, CEO and Co-Founder of Trever, adds: "Banks and brokers want to run digital asset operations at high institutional standards, MiCA-conform and without assembling infrastructure piece by piece. This is why we integrated Kraken Prime one of the most trusted names in institutional crypto to bring another trading and custody connection directly into Trever."

The integration is live and available to eligible Kraken Prime and Trever clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.kraken.com/institutions/prime and https://trever.io/.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the NinjaTrader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About Trever

Trever is the operating standard for digital asset banking. Its Digital Asset Operating System is the main infrastructure financial institutions use to manage stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, tokenized securities and other digital assets. Institutions can route execution, settle into qualified custody and record all transactions without leaving their existing operational environment. Trever closes operational gaps, reduces fragmentation while enhancing automated workflows for digital assets. Compatible with existing core banking systems and connecting to a wide ecosystem network.

Trever is the European standard for banks, brokers and other licensed financial institutions operating digital assets. Trusted by leading financial institutions: www.trever.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630779243/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com

Natascha Breitegger

marketing@trever.io