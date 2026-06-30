Nolana AI, the developer of an agentic artificial intelligence operating system for insurance operations, was recognized as a finalist and runner-up at the annual ClaimsTech The Pitch 2026 live final. The event took place at Kennedys in central London on June 18, 2026.

Organised by ILC I Love Claims, the competition showcases emerging innovative technology companies tackling real-world claims challenges across the insurance industry. Following a multi-stage selection process, including online qualifying rounds and semi-finals, Nolana was selected as one of five finalists to present in-person to an audience and judging panel of more than 40 senior claims leaders from leading insurers including AXA, Hiscox, Zurich, Munich Re, and Chubb.

Following the live presentations, the judging panel awarded Nolana the runner-up position, finishing second overall in the 2026 competition, out of 30 claims-related technology startups.

"Making the final was an achievement in itself," said Jonathon Valentine, ILC ClaimsTech Sector Lead. "The standard throughout the day was exceptionally high and the judging process was incredibly close."

"We'd like to thank ILC and the judging panel for the great experience, and for the opportunity to showcase our agentic AI platform," said Ty Zamkow, Nolana Co-founder and CEO. "The votes for Nolana from so many claims leaders throughout the various stages of competition further demonstrate the significant market need for Nolana's AI automation in claims."

This achievement coincides with Nolana's operational validation phase through Cohort 16 of the Lloyd's Lab accelerator in London. As part of the programme, Nolana is deploying its AI platform with leading insurers and brokers across the Lloyd's market, addressing operational challenges identified directly by market participants. Current deployments reduce manual administration by eliminating repetitive data entry, automating claims lifecycle workflows, accelerating dormant claims resolution, and helping insurers release reserves faster.

About Nolana AI: Founded in 2024, Nolana is a venture-backed agentic AI platform for insurance claims operations. It helps insurers shorten cycle times, reduce claims handling costs and leakage, and improve operational efficiency across the claims lifecycle. Operating as an intelligent layer over existing claims systems, Nolana uses AI agents to read unstructured information, validate data, and automate workflows such as First Notice of Loss (FNOL), claims creation, routing, and lifecycle management. Learn more at Nolana.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629886036/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Ken Zamkow

media@nolana.ai