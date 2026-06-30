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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 11:00 Uhr
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Golf Care expands UK partnerships with Scottish Golf and Affordable Golf

STOCKPORT, England, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf Care, part of Digital MGA Ripe, today announces two major partnerships with Scottish Golf, the sport's national governing body, and Affordable Golf, one of the UK's largest golf equipment retailers. Together they represent a significant expansion of embedded insurance distribution in the UK golf market.

Scottish Golf has named Golf Care as its new official golf insurance partner - marking the first time Scottish Golf has offered insurance directly to individual members. The new, dual-branded product will be available from June, offering discounted premiums and exclusive benefits including New-for-Old equipment cover, free of charge and for life.

Stray shots injuring fellow players, damage to third-party property, theft of equipment and personal accidents on the course can all result in significant liability - a risk that many golfers can underestimate or mistakenly overlook.

Separately, Golf Care has partnered with Affordable Golf, one of the UK's largest golf equipment retailers, to launch the first embedded insurance solution in UK golf retail.

Integrated directly into Affordable Golf's customer journey, golfers can protect their new equipment against theft, loss and accidental damage immediately after purchase, without leaving the site. All new policyholders will receive a £25 voucher to spend at Affordable Golf, a 30% introductory discount on their policy and three free rounds of golf.

This is helping to solve a significant issue at scale: that nearly two-thirds of uninsured golfers mistakenly believe their equipment is covered through club membership or home contents insurance. In reality, around 685,000 UK golfers have had equipment lost, stolen or damaged in the last two years alone, at a cost of £238million or £348 per golfer.*

Both platforms were built and deployed within months using AI-driven processes, demonstrating the speed at which Ripe's technology can bring embedded insurance solutions to market.

Robbie Clyde, CEO of Scottish Golf, said: "We're pleased to welcome Golf Care as Scottish Golf's official golf insurance partner. This partnership gives our members access to specialist cover tailored to the realities of today's game, while helping raise awareness of the importance of personal protection both on and off the course. Working together, we're making it easier for golfers across Scotland to play with greater confidence and peace of mind."

Robert Shaw, General Manager at Affordable Golf, said: "As a digital-led retailer, we are always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience. Working with Ripe allows us to introduce a seamless, integrated insurance solution that fits naturally within the purchasing journey."

Alan Thomas, CEO of Ripe, said: "Scotland is the undisputed home of golf, and these partnerships give golfers a trusted, straightforward route to the cover they need - whether through their governing body or at the point of purchase. It also signals our continued investment in golf as a whole. By embedding insurance where golfers already are, whether that's national membership or online retail, we're making specialist cover simpler and more accessible across the sport."

*Golf Care survey of 1,528 UK golfers, April 2026.

About Ripe

Ripe empowers customers with digital insurance products built for the modern world. Today, more than 430,000 customers choose to buy insurance through Ripe, across a growing portfolio of 20 consumer and SME products.

About Golf Care

Golf Care is the UK's leading golf insurance specialist. Offering a wide range of cover including Equipment, Personal Accident, Public Liability and Hole-in-One, it delivers excellent protection at competitive prices. Rated 4.6/5 on Trustpilot.

About Scottish Golf

Scottish Golf is the internationally recognised governing body for golf in Scotland. With 560 golf clubs and 220,000 individual members, their work reaches the four corners of the nation to ensure golf is accessible, no matter the location or background.

Their mission is to make golf Scotland's Game for Everyone, and to inspire a nation to embrace the sport in all its forms, contributing to a healthier Scotland. Their purpose is to promote, develop and govern golf for all generations and without barriers.

About Affordable Golf

Affordable Golf Ltd is one of the UK's leading online golf retailers, stocking a full range of golf clubs, equipment, and clothing from key bands. Established over 20 years ago in Scotland, our mission is to make golf affordable to everyone regardless of ability. As a member of Euroselect, our buying power means our customers get the best possible prices in the UK. Rated 5 stars on Trustpilot.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001826/Golf_Care.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/golf-care-expands-uk-partnerships-with-scottish-golf-and-affordable-golf-302814311.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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