Europe's national power system could deploy 614 GW of solar, equivalent to around 678 TWh of electricity annually, without any hour of overproduction, according to new research. The research paper Assessment of Solar Energy Capacity Across Europe: Comparative Analysis of Production and Consumption Data, published in the journal Land, quantifies how much solar 38 European countries could realistically absorb when generation is matched to demand on an hour-to-hour basis. The paper's author, Hassan Gholami, a senior consultant at Norway's Multiconsult and researcher at the University of Stavanger, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...