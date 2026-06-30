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WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
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BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Share Sub-division and Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Share Sub-division and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

30 June 2026

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Share Sub-division and Total Voting Rights

Further to the Company's announcement on 19 June 2026 regarding the Company's proposed sub-division of its ordinary shares on a five-for-one basis which will take effect from 1 July 2026 (the " ShareSub-division"), the Company announces that it currently has in issue 49,077,790 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company (the " Existing Ordinary Shares") (excluding treasury shares). It holds a total of 10,660,731 Existing Ordinary Shares in treasury.

On this basis, following the completion of the Share Sub-division, the Company will have in issue 245,388,950 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company (the " New Ordinary Shares") (excluding treasury shares). 53,303,655 New Ordinary Shares will be held in treasury.

The New Ordinary Shares will have a new ISIN and SEDOL, as follows:

ISIN: GB00BWQGKXXX

SEDOL: BWQGKH2

It is expected that the Share Sub-division will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 1 July 2026. The last day of dealings in the Existing Ordinary Shares will be today, Tuesday, 30 June 2026, with the record date for the Share Sub-division being 6.00 p.m. on 30 June 2026. CREST accounts are expected to be credited with New Ordinary Shares on Wednesday, 1 July 2026 and share certificates in respect of the New Ordinary Shares are expected to be posted to shareholders who hold their Existing Ordinary Shares in certificated form by no later than 10 July 2026.

Following completion of the Share Sub-division, shareholders should therefore use 245,388,950 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

Ronald Gould via Burson Buchanan

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary to BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

BRSC@bursonbuchanan.com

+44 (0)20 7743 1869

Investec Bank plc (Financial adviser and Corporate Broker)

David Yovichic

Helen Goldsmith

Denis Flanagan

+44 (0)20 7597 4000

Burson Buchanan (Financial PR)

Henry Wilson

Helen Tarbet

Nick Croysdill

BRSC@bursonbuchanan.com

+44 (0)7788 528143

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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