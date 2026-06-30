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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX): IDX Advances Market Transparency Frameworks to Solidify Investor Confidence

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), alongside fellow Self-Regulatory Organizations (SROs), the Indonesia Clearing and Guarantee Corporation (KPEI) and the Indonesia Central Securities Depository (KSEI), and supported by the Financial Services Authority (OJK), is accelerating comprehensive capital market reforms designed to systematically deepen transparency, optimize information access, and fortify long-term investor confidence.

Sustaining Market Transparency

IDX continues to actively scale disclosure initiatives on its website, granting public access to listed companies' share ownership data, free-float information, and High Shareholding Concentration disclosures. Since March, IDX has been publishing share ownership information for shareholders holding over 1% of a listed company's shares. Furthermore, listed companies continue to comply with requirements to disclose ultimate beneficial owners with holdings exceeding 10%, along with updated free-float data, in monthly reports.

To strengthen engagement, the SROs provide IDX Hotdesk (hotdesk@idx.co.id), an open communication channel for investors to obtain information and provide feedback. These long-term initiatives further align the Indonesian capital market with international best practices while steadily enhancing competitiveness and governance.

Strong Market Activity Amid Global Uncertainty

Indonesia's capital market continues to demonstrate resilience despite heightened global uncertainty. Although the IDX Composite (IHSG) closed at 5,883.88 on June 24, trading remains robust. Average daily trading value reached USD 1.44 billion (IDR 24.6 trillion), a 36.3% increase year-to-date, while average daily trading frequency rose 49.4% to 2.67 million transactions.

Domestic participation also continues to expand. As of June 23, Single Investor Identification accounts reached 28.70 million, with retail investors contributing 52.5% of daily trading value. Net subscriptions into equity mutual funds reached IDR21.98 trillion (USD 1.35 billion) as of April 20, substantially exceeding the same period in 2025 (IDR6.27 trillion).

Advancing Free Float Reform

A core pillar of the agenda remains the ongoing phased implementation of revised Listing Regulation No. I-A. As of March 31, the average free-float ratio stood at 23.09%, with 61.8% of the 912 listed companies having met minimum requirements. The remaining 323 companies have been granted transition periods extending through 2029. IDX continues to engage with issuers through its public engagement activities.

Jeffrey Hendrik, President Director of the IDX, stated, "The reforms introduced by regulators and the SROs reflect a shared commitment to enhancing transparency and market governance. Supported by resilient economic and corporate fundamentals, we remain confident that the Indonesian capital market will continue to offer attractive long-term investment opportunities for both domestic and global investors."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idx-advances-market-transparency-frameworks-to-solidify-investor-confidence-302814313.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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