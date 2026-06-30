Regis gives business users a ChatGPT-like experience for company research, compliance checks, ownership discovery, financial analysis, and prospect list building powered by live data from official government registries

Global Database today announced the launch of Regis, a new AI assistant designed to answer business questions using live company data from official government registries.

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Unlike general-purpose AI tools that rely on training data or open web sources, Regis is connected to Global Database's structured company intelligence platform, covering more than 600 million company profiles, sourced from over 400 government registries across more than 200 countries

For more than a decade, Global Database has been collecting, structuring, and maintaining company data directly from government registries around the world. With the launch of Regis, the company is now presenting that information in a new way: through a conversational AI assistant that allows users to ask business questions in plain English and receive structured, source-backed answers.

Regis allows users to ask questions in natural language, such as:

Verify companies by name, registration number, VAT number, or EIN

Check company status, incorporation date, registered address, and identifiers

Trace shareholders, parent companies, subsidiaries, and UBO chains

Review private and public company financial statements

Build targeted company lists by country, revenue, headcount, industry, ownership, EBITDA, profit, and growth criteria

The assistant returns structured answers with source attribution, timestamps, and registry references, helping users verify company information without relying on outdated, incomplete, or unsourced data.

"AI has changed how people expect to access information, but business data is different," said Nicolae Buldumac, Founder and CEO of Global Database. "When a compliance team, sales team, or risk team asks about a company, the answer cannot be a guess. It needs to come from a verified source, with a timestamp and an audit trail. Regis brings the simplicity of an AI assistant to the accuracy of official registry data."

Powered by Agentic AI and RAG Architecture

To ensure zero hallucinations and absolute data integrity, Regis operates on an Agentic AI and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) framework. Rather than relying on a single, isolated model to guess answers, Regis orchestrates multiple specialized AI agents. These agents work in tandem to scan, retrieve, and synthesize data across Global Database's proprietary dataset in real time.

Regis is available today, free of charge. To see the AI agent in action and learn how it can streamline your revenue and compliance workflows, visit globaldatabase.com/regis.

About Global Database

Global Database provides first-party company intelligence sourced directly from official government registries worldwide. The company helps enterprises verify businesses, enrich internal systems, map ownership structures, assess credit and compliance risk, and build data-driven sales and market intelligence workflows.

Global Database's data platform covers company profiles, directors and officers, shareholders, UBOs, financial statements, corporate linkages, firmographics, and registry-sourced business attributes across global markets.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Global Database

Website: https://www.globaldatabase.com

Email: press@globaldatabase.com