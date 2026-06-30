FLORENCE, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 June 2026 - At the Greenworks European Dealer Conference, Greenworks announced the rollout of its 24V PowerAll power tool range across Europe, marking the completion of its rollout across the United States, Asia-Pacific and Europe. It marks a new phase in its strategy, with power tools becoming a core pillar alongside its established garden tool business. According to Grand View Research, Europe accounted for 23.5% of global power tool revenue in 2025. A German dealer noted that the shift to integrated battery systems has changed customer purchasing behaviour, reflecting broader industry evolution.
Based on 24V lithium-ion technology and brushless motor systems, the platform delivers stronger power, longer runtime and higher efficiency. A shared battery architecture also reduces user costs while increasing convenience and cross-category usability. Greenworks has also introduced USB-C fast charging with advanced GaN technology, improving charging efficiency for tools and portable devices.
In Europe, Greenworks is strengthening localisation across channels, supply chain, product portfolio and brand operations. The company continues to expand its European presence while enhancing its Greenworks Commercial offering for professional landscaping and urban maintenance. The European Operations Center in Florence, Italy, plays a key role in improving logistics efficiency and supporting faster response times across regional dealer networks.
Greenworks will continue investing in lithium-ion battery innovation and brushless motor technologies to support sustainable electrification across global markets.
Hashtag: Greenworks
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News Source: Greenworks
30/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.