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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 11:24 Uhr
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StarCharge Secures 3.5GWh in Energy Storage Agreements at EES Europe, Accelerating Global Expansion

Under the agreements, StarCharge will deliver its proprietary energy storage systems (ESS) and comprehensive turnkey solutions. These deployments are designed to optimize renewable energy integration, enhance grid peak shaving and bolster the operational stability of local power systems.

The company leverages a full-stack energy storage technology portfolio, which includes battery packs, PCS, BMS, EMS, system integration, and a digital energy management platform, providing full-lifecycle solutions for global clients. Built with a core focus on safety, StarCharge's systems feature smart thermal management, multi-tier safety protections, and digital operation and maintenance (O&M) capabilities to ensure long-term reliability and efficiency.

This 3.5GWh pipeline milestone significantly expands StarCharge's global footprint and underscores its growing brand influence, product competitiveness, and robust project delivery capabilities. The company has been steadily deepening its strategic operations across Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and South America, building localized service networks that cover market development, delivery, and after-sales O&M. In the European market alone, StarCharge currently maintains stable momentum with quarterly shipments of approximately 150MWh.

By combining localized service networks with industry-leading technology, StarCharge aims to accelerate the deployment of clean energy alongside its global partners, driving the transition toward a secure, efficient, and low-carbon energy future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcharge-secures-3-5gwh-in-energy-storage-agreements-at-ees-europe-accelerating-global-expansion-302814321.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.