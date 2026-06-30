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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 11:46 Uhr
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Intravacc B.V.: Intravacc Highlights Four Integrated Vaccine Development Platforms for CDMO Partners

Proven bacterial, viral, conjugate, and E.coli expression platforms support partners from discovery and process development to GMP readiness and clinical manufacturing

  • Intravacc offers four complementary vaccine development platforms: bacterial vaccines, viral vaccines, conjugate vaccines, and E.coli expressed vaccines
  • The platforms are supported by integrated process development, formulation, analytical development, quality control, technology transfer, and cGMP manufacturing capabilities
  • A platform-based CDMO model helps partners define quality attributes, reduce CMC risk, and accelerate complex vaccine candidates toward clinical studies

BILTHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intravacc, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in vaccine and biologics development and manufacturing, today highlighted its four integrated vaccine development platforms for partners seeking to advance innovative infectious disease, oncology, and therapeutic vaccine candidates from discovery to clinical proof of concept.

Intravacc combines platform technologies with deep vaccine development know-how, state-of-the-art analytical capabilities, and cGMP manufacturing infrastructure. This integrated model is designed to help biotech and pharmaceutical partners make informed development decisions earlier, reduce technical and CMC risk, and create a more efficient path toward Phase I/II clinical material.

Ivo Lemmens, Intravacc's Managing Director, says:
"Vaccine developers need proven, scalable platforms that are connected to the analytical and manufacturing decisions that determine clinical readiness. By integrating our bacterial, viral, conjugate, and E.coli expression platforms with process development, formulation, analytics, and cGMP manufacturing, Intravacc helps partners make the right CMC choices earlier and advance candidates toward the clinic with confidence."

Intravacc's platform portfolio is designed to give partners flexible entry points for stand-alone development work or fully integrated CDMO programs:

  • Bacterial vaccines: whole-cell and sub-unit approaches supported by strain design, bacterial strain construction, scalable USP/DSP development, and fit-for-purpose characterization.
  • Viral vaccines: cell-based production using Vero and HEK293 cells for attenuated and inactivated viral vaccines, virus-like particles, vector vaccines, and oncolytic applications, with viral rescue, seed lots, and scalable bioreactor processes.
  • Conjugate vaccines: oligo- and polysaccharides or synthetic peptides conjugated to TTd or CRM197 carrier proteins, with polysaccharide optimization, conjugation chemistry, scale-up, and GMP production.
  • E.coli expressed vaccines: a robust protein-expression platform for targeted recombinant antigens in oncology and infectious diseases, supporting fast antigen production and downstream processing.

Across these platforms, Intravacc supports critical development activities including strain construction and cell line development, process development, analytical method development, formulation development, preclinical characterization, seed lot production, technology transfer, and GMP drug substance and drug product manufacturing. Its facilities include production technologies in single-use and stainless-steel bioreactors up to 200 L, GMP cleanroom capacity, quality control laboratories, and validated analytical methods to support release, stability, and regulatory documentation.

Analytical development is embedded in the platform offering. Intravacc applies fit-for-purpose methods for identity, content, purity, structure, antigenicity, formulation performance, stability, potency, and safety assessment. Capabilities include LC-MS, HPLC, biosensor analysis, qPCR, ELISA, biochemical, biophysical, immunological, and cell-based assays. When part of a GMP campaign, these methods can support clinical trial material release and IMPD-enabling activities.

By connecting platform selection, process development, analytics, formulation, quality, and cGMP manufacturing, Intravacc provides vaccine innovators with a streamlined development route that can be tailored to their product, stage, and commercial objectives. The platforms are available as stand-alone services or as part of broader CDMO programs for partners developing human and veterinary vaccines and immunotherapies.

About Intravacc
Intravacc is a leading global CDMO specializing in vaccine and biologics development and manufacturing for biotech and pharmaceutical partners. Leveraging its bacterial, viral, conjugate, and E.coli expression platforms, integrated analytical development, and extensive GMP capabilities, Intravacc supports the full development pathway from discovery to Phase I/II clinical production. With over 100 years of vaccine experience, a strong track record in technology transfer, and scalable vaccine solutions, Intravacc enables partners to accelerate timelines, reduce risk, and efficiently bring innovative vaccines to the clinic.

Contact info
Intravacc
Dr. Robert van der Put, VP BD
P: +31 30 792 03 00
E: businessdevelopment@intravacc.nl


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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