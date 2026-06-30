Intravacc B.V.: Intravacc Makes Qualified Vero Cell Banks Available to Accelerate Viral Vaccine Development

WHO-origin Master and Working Cell Banks provide vaccine developers with a ready-to-use Vero cell substrate for licensing, purchase, and integrated CDMO programs

Qualified Vero Master Cell Bank and Working Cell Bank, originating from WHO banks, are available for purchase, licensing, and use in Intravacc-led CDMO programs

Intravacc has used its Vero cell line for viral vaccine development since 1987, supporting oncolytic, live-attenuated, inactivated, and vector vaccine programs

Integrated process development, analytics, cGMP manufacturing, quality control, and technology transfer help partners reduce CMC risk and move viral vaccine candidates toward clinical studies

BILTHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intravacc, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in vaccine and biologics development and manufacturing, today highlighted the commercial availability of its qualified Vero Master Cell Bank (MCB) and Working Cell Bank (WCB), originating from WHO banks. The cell banks are available for purchase or licensing by qualified partners and can also serve as the starting point for Intravacc-led CDMO programs, including cell bank access, virus seed lot generation, process development, analytical development, cGMP manufacturing, and technology transfer.

For developers of viral vaccines and viral vectors, access to a proven, well-characterized cell substrate can be a critical path decision. Intravacc's cGMP-grade, regulatory-approved Vero cell line is the backbone of its cell-based viral vaccine production platform and has been used by Intravacc and its predecessors since 1987. The platform can support a wide range of viral vaccine approaches, including oncolytic, live-attenuated, inactivated, and vector vaccines for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Ivo Lemmens, Intravacc's Managing Director, says:

"Speed, quality, and regulatory confidence matter from the first development decision. By making our Vero Master and Working Cell Banks available for licensing, purchase, and CDMO use, we are giving vaccine developers access to a ready-to-use cell substrate backed by decades of viral vaccine experience, established process know-how, and integrated GMP capabilities. Our goal is to help partners shorten timelines, reduce CMC uncertainty, and move high-value viral vaccine programs toward clinical evaluation more efficiently."

Intravacc's Vero cell platform is designed to help partners move quickly from feasibility to GMP readiness. The offering includes qualified MCB and WCB materials with supporting documentation, defined upstream and downstream process know-how, and optional technology transfer packages. The platform has been established at laboratory and pilot scales, is scalable for larger-volume production using microcarrier-based bioreactor processes, and can be supported by downstream processing to help ensure product purity.

The Vero line and associated know-how have been applied to produce virus seed lots and clinical batches, including multiple generations of poliovirus, non-polio enteroviruses such as EV71 and EV-D68, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Both attenuated and inactivated vaccines produced on Intravacc's Vero cells have been successfully tested in clinical trials, and the platform is used by manufacturers around the globe in industrial viral vaccine production processes.

Partners can access the Vero cell line through three commercial pathways: purchase of qualified MCB and WCB materials; licensing of the Vero cell line with a supporting regulatory and technology transfer package; or integrated CDMO collaboration with Intravacc as development and manufacturing partner. In CDMO programs, Intravacc can combine the Vero cell banks with viral strain construction or rescue, cell banking, seed lot production, process development, formulation support, analytical method development and validation, GMP drug substance manufacturing, quality control, release testing, stability studies, and regulatory support.

Intravacc's cGMP manufacturing infrastructure supports viral vaccine projects from concept to clinical batches, with BSL-2 cleanroom capabilities, drug substance manufacturing, 1 to 200 L single-use bioreactors and bag systems, and DSP equipment aligned to defined production scales. Its QC and analytical capabilities include virus titration, qPCR, immunoassays, HPLC, mass spectrometry, NMR, SEC- and FFF-MALS, pH, osmolality, appearance, and stability and release testing, supported by qualified in-house teams and selected external partners where appropriate.

With qualified Vero cell banks available now and a CDMO model built around process development, analytics, quality, and GMP manufacturing, Intravacc offers vaccine innovators a de-risked entry point for viral platform selection, rapid proof-of-concept, and clinical manufacturing readiness. Interested partners can contact Intravacc Business Development to discuss purchase, licensing, and CDMO collaboration opportunities, subject to appropriate agreements and field-of-use considerations.

About Intravacc

Intravacc is a leading global CDMO specializing in vaccine and biologics development and manufacturing for biotech and pharmaceutical partners. Leveraging its cell-culture expertise, proprietary vaccine platforms, and extensive GMP capabilities, Intravacc supports the full development pathway from early-stage research to Phase I/II clinical production. With a strong track record in technology transfer and scalable vaccine solutions, Intravacc enables partners to accelerate timelines, reduce risk, and efficiently bring innovative vaccines to the clinic.

Contact info

Intravacc

Dr. Robert van der Put, VP BD

P: +31 30 792 03 00

E: BD@intravacc.nl