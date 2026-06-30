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WKN: A41GZJ | ISIN: CNE100007366 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 11:48 Uhr
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DAHON TECH: Beyond Folding Bikes at EUROBIKE 2026 - DAHON Charts the Future of Green Mobility

"DAHON-V": A New Performance Benchmark
The "DAHON-V" (DAHON-V Velocity Tech Suite) was the centrepiece of DAHON's showcase, featured models include:

  • LUNDEN C8 - An upgraded carbon-fibre tri-fold equipped with DELTECH, a redesigned top tube running directly from the head tube to the bottom bracket, and a wider, straightened chainstay for greater frame rigidity, strength and acceleration.
  • MARINER HD - The new heavy-duty flagship, engineered around the "DAHON-V" structure and rated to a 150 kg payload.
  • UNIO E20 - An e-bike offering five power-assist modes, a mid-drive motor and a long-range seatpost battery.
  • BOARDWALK D7 - A British-retro-inspired city bike with an H-type steel frame, DELTECH, Super Down Tube, KC joint and an upgraded two-section Internal V-Quick Lock.

Looking Ahead
As EUROBIKE 2026 closes its doors, DAHON's exploration of technological innovation does not. DAHON will continue to advance two-wheeled green mobility and bring riders worldwide more creative bicycles and a freer, more sustainable way to live.

Media Contact
Email:marketing@dahon.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-folding-bikes-at-eurobike-2026--dahon-charts-the-future-of-green-mobility-302814338.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.