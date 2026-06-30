DAHON TECH: Beyond Folding Bikes at EUROBIKE 2026 - DAHON Charts the Future of Green Mobility

"DAHON-V": A New Performance Benchmark

The "DAHON-V" (DAHON-V Velocity Tech Suite) was the centrepiece of DAHON's showcase, featured models include:

LUNDEN C8 - An upgraded carbon-fibre tri-fold equipped with DELTECH, a redesigned top tube running directly from the head tube to the bottom bracket, and a wider, straightened chainstay for greater frame rigidity, strength and acceleration.

- An upgraded carbon-fibre tri-fold equipped with DELTECH, a redesigned top tube running directly from the head tube to the bottom bracket, and a wider, straightened chainstay for greater frame rigidity, strength and acceleration. MARINER HD - The new heavy-duty flagship, engineered around the "DAHON-V" structure and rated to a 150 kg payload .

- The new heavy-duty flagship, engineered around the "DAHON-V" structure and rated to a . UNIO E20 - An e-bike offering five power-assist modes, a mid-drive motor and a long-range seatpost battery.

- An e-bike offering five power-assist modes, a mid-drive motor and a long-range seatpost battery. BOARDWALK D7 - A British-retro-inspired city bike with an H-type steel frame, DELTECH, Super Down Tube, KC joint and an upgraded two-section Internal V-Quick Lock.

Looking Ahead

As EUROBIKE 2026 closes its doors, DAHON's exploration of technological innovation does not. DAHON will continue to advance two-wheeled green mobility and bring riders worldwide more creative bicycles and a freer, more sustainable way to live.

Media Contact

Email:marketing@dahon.com

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