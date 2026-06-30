Greer Injury Lawyers Attorneys Thomas Greer and Nora Alhussaini Taube Honored With Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association Awards

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Greer Injury Lawyers, PLLC, a Memphis-based personal injury firm built on taking cases to trial, was recognized by the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association at the Association's Annual Convention in Chattanooga on June 12, 2026. The firm saw two of its attorneys honored in the same year: Founding attorney Thomas Greer received the TTLA Trial Lawyer of the Year Award, and managing attorney Nora Alhussaini Taube received the TTLA New Trial Lawyer of the Year Award.

For a firm whose reputation rests on courtroom results, the dual recognition is a measure of bench strength. Greer Injury Lawyers prepares every case as if it will be tried, an approach that has produced results including a $38,816,500 verdict and more than $300 million recovered for injured clients across Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. The firm has long distinguished itself from settlement-focused practices by its willingness to try the cases other firms will not.

"Trial readiness is not a tactic for us, it is how we practice," said Thomas Greer. "When the same firm is recognized for both an established trial lawyer and an emerging one in the same year, it says the courtroom standard we hold ourselves to is shared across the firm, not carried by any one attorney."

The Trial Lawyer of the Year Award recognizes an attorney who exemplifies excellence in trial advocacy and a steadfast commitment to clients, delivers exceptional results in the face of significant challenges, and demonstrates leadership in advancing the civil justice system. Greer has built the firm's practice around that standard. He has secured multiple multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements in state and federal courts representing clients in serious personal injury, wrongful death, and professional negligence matters. He served as President of the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association at the age of 37, one of the youngest attorneys ever to hold the position and is frequently called upon to teach other attorneys at continuing legal education seminars.

The New Trial Lawyer of the Year Award recognizes an attorney age 40 or younger, or in practice ten years or less, who demonstrates excellence in advocacy, the highest standards of professionalism, meaningful community service, and a sustained commitment to the mission of TTLA. Taube embodies the firm's practice of developing its own trial lawyers. She has helped secure both jury and bench verdicts for clients across a docket spanning personal injury, medical malpractice, birth injury, catastrophic trucking collisions, and wrongful death. She currently serves on the TTLA Board of Governors, has presented CLE sessions for newer plaintiff attorneys, and was recently selected for the Memphis Bar Association's Leadership Forum.

Taken together, the two awards reflect a single throughline at Greer Injury Lawyers: A trial-first standard shared from the firm's most senior advocates to those building their courtroom careers, and applied to every client's case.Additional information about the attorneys is available at greerinjurylawyers.com.

About Greer Injury Lawyers

Greer Injury Lawyers is a trusted personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in Memphis, Jackson, Nashville, Little Rock, and throughout Tennessee and Arkansas. The firm advocates for people who have experienced serious harm - fighting for accountability and meaningful results when it matters most. Known for its client-centered approach, Greer Injury Lawyers is committed to personal service, clear communication, and a genuine willingness to take cases to trial, when necessary. The firm handles a wide range of matters, including catastrophic personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, wrongful death, and nursing home negligence. Every client works directly with their attorney from start to finish - because at Greer Injury Lawyers, people always come first. For more information, visit greerinjurylawyers.com or call 877-819-4414.



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SOURCE: Greer Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greer-injury-lawyers-attorneys-thomas-greer-and-nora-alhussaini-1184027