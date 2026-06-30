West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Lifespan Edge, the next-generation longevity clinic co-founded by futurist John Mauldin and preventive medicine pioneer Dr. Michael Roizen, today announced the opening of two new locations in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Columbia, Maryland, with a third premier destination planned for Scottsdale, Arizona.

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Key Takeaways:

Lifespan Edge opens two new locations in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Columbia, Maryland, with a premier destination planned for Scottsdale, Arizona.

Each clinic delivers a concierge-style, physician-led model that combines advanced diagnostics with personalized prevention strategies to support performance, healthy aging, and long-term wellness.

The company highlights research into Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, citing AMBAR trial findings that show promise in slowing aspects of cognitive and functional decline in Alzheimer's patients while emphasizing the need for further study.

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Lifespan Edge

Our mission is to empower individuals to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives through a personalized, data-driven approach to wellness. Committed to research and innovation, we are building the world's most comprehensive TPE database, pioneering new advancements in longevity science. Guided by our dedication to making a genuine impact, we strive to be a trusted partner in every person's journey toward optimal health and vitality.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

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Source: Reportable, Inc.