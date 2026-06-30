Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, veteran entrepreneur and distribution executive Mitch Gould is reflecting on the entrepreneurial spirit that has defined both his own career and the opportunities available to innovators who pursue the American Dream.

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Key Takeaways:

Mitch Gould marks Independence Day by highlighting the enduring American Dream and the value of hard work, risk-taking, and persistence for entrepreneurs.

His memoir, The Blonde, The Ferrari & The Kwan, shares lessons, relationships, and defining moments from more than three decades in the consumer products industry.

Through Nutritional Products International's Evolution of Distribution, Gould helps international companies enter the U.S. market by unifying logistics, regulatory guidance, retail placement, e-commerce strategy, and post-placement marketing.

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About Nutritional Products International (NPI)

Nutritional Products International (NPI) is a U.S.-based retail consulting and distribution firm founded by retail distribution expert Mitch Gould. With more than three decades of experience, Gould has helped domestic and international brands successfully enter and expand within the U.S. market, representing high-profile brands and celebrities including Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, and Wayne Gretzky.

NPI works closely with manufacturers and major retailers to guide products from concept to shelf, providing strategic support across retail introductions, regulatory readiness, operations planning, and market visibility through its proprietary Evolution of Distribution platform. The company is known for helping brands navigate the complexities of U.S. retail efficiently while building long-term, scalable growth.

About Mitch Gould

Mitch Gould is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing expert with more than 25 years of experience launching and scaling consumer products across dietary supplements, sports nutrition, skincare, hardware, and beverages. He has worked with iconic consumer brands such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, and Miracle-Gro, as well as high-profile celebrity brands including Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Chuck Liddell, 8× Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman, and martial arts pioneer Bob Wall.

Over the course of his career, Gould has played a key role in helping shape the growth of the U.S. sports nutrition category-supporting the expansion of performance-focused products across major retail and e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, GNC, CVS, and Walgreens. His work has centered on bringing muscle-building, recovery, and performance-oriented products to a broader consumer audience.

Gould is known for his hands-on, execution-driven approach to building consumer brands at scale and for his deep understanding of what drives success in highly competitive categories such as sports nutrition and dietary supplements. He continues to focus on the evolving intersection of performance, wellness, and consumer demand for effective, results-driven products.

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Source: Nutritional Products International