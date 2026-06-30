Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
30.06.2026 12:30 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eskom Unveils Modernisation Centre in Partnership with Huawei, Illuminating South Africa's Digital Power Future

Equipped with a dedicated smart classroom powered by Huawei's smart classroom solutions, the centre provides specialized training programmes for Eskom employees and South African youth covering power ICT, smart grids, cybersecurity and digital operation & maintenance. It builds a localized talent pool for power digitalization and lays a solid foundation for the sustainable development of South Africa's energy sector.

Leveraging its ICT and digital energy technologies alongside proven global implementation expertise, Huawei will support Eskom's upgrade toward safer, more efficient and smarter power operations. Going forward, the two parties will further deepen multi-faceted cooperation including joint technology development and talent cultivation, empowering the power industry through digital technologies.

In his address, Honorable Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa stated that modernisation of the power system and talent development are mutually reinforcing. The launch of the Eskom Modernisation Centre will leverage Huawei's advanced technologies and talent development expertise to address the shortage of digital talents in South Africa's power industry, enhance the safe and stable operation of power grids, ease the long standing load shedding crisis, and provide robust energy security for South Africa's economic recovery.

Dr Mteto Nyati, Chairman of Eskom Board, pointed out that digital transformation is critical for Eskom's reform and breakthrough. The completion of the Modernisation Centre and smart classroom not only strengthens grid operation capabilities but also cultivates next generation technical talents for the enterprise, representing a vital strategic move for Eskom's future development.

Dan Marokane, Group CEO of Eskom, emphasized that Huawei's end to end ICT and digital energy solutions are highly tailored to the practical needs of South Africa's power grid. The partnership will drive full digitalization of grid dispatching, fault handling and operation & maintenance, significantly improving power supply reliability.

Agnes Mlambo, Distribution Group Executive of Eskom, said that the smart classroom will empower Distribution employees with new skillsets to enhance their digital skills, optimize distribution network operation efficiency, ensure stable power supply for industries, businesses and residents, and benefit households across South Africa.

As a core strategic partner in electric power industry, Huawei has fully participated in the overall construction of the Modernisation Centre, demonstrating the smart substations, intelligent distribution systems, digital energy solutions, cybersecurity assurance and a full suite of software and hardware for the smart classroom.

Learn more: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/grid

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eskom-unveils-modernisation-centre-in-partnership-with-huawei-illuminating-south-africas-digital-power-future-302814383.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.