Options Technology today announced the release of AtlasInsight V5, the latest version of its market-leading network visibility and analytics platform, delivering significant advancements in performance, usability, and troubleshooting capabilities.

AtlasInsight V5 represents a step change in functionality performance, introducing a range of new features designed to provide clients with faster insights, deeper visibility, and simplified operations across their environments.

At the core of this release is the integration of Capture 200, the new high performance capture system capable of 200 Gb/s packet capture, enabling organizations to monitor and analyze high-volume network traffic at scale with precision and reliability. This enhancement ensures AtlasInsight continues to meet the demands of increasingly complex and data-intensive trading infrastructures.

The platform also features a fully updated and enhanced GUI. The new interface delivers faster response times, improved navigation, and greater data granularity, empowering users to quickly access and interpret critical information.

AtlasInsight V5 further simplifies deployment and day-to-day operations through streamlined setup and configuration, allowing clients to get up and running with minimal overhead.

To support more efficient troubleshooting, the release introduces inbuilt workflows that guide users through common diagnostic tasks. With capabilities such as decode-on-demand and custom dashboard creation, users can rapidly drill into issues, visualize key metrics, and tailor insights to their specific requirements.

Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options, said: "AtlasInsight V5 marks a major step forward in our commitment to delivering high-performance, intelligent infrastructure solutions for our clients. As trading environments continue to evolve and data volumes increase, our focus remains on equipping firms with the tools they need to gain deeper visibility, act faster, and operate with confidence at scale."

Jon Axon, Founder of AtlasInsight said added: "With V5, we have focused on both performance and usability. The addition of decode on demand, combined with a significantly enhanced user interface and integrated workflows, enables our clients to troubleshoot faster and extract meaningful insights with greater ease. AtlasInsight continues to evolve as a powerful, user-driven platform designed for the demands of modern financial infrastructure."

The announcement builds on recent milestones at Options, including Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) Selects Options' AtlasInsight for Next Generation Packet Capture and Real Time Analytics, the launch of AtlasInsight Capture 200 enabling line-rate 200Gb/s packet capture on commodity hardware, and the global deployment of AtlasInsight across Options global infrastructure.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins, jenny.collins@options-it.com