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WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 12:53
84,65 Euro
+1,38 % +1,15
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,7584,9013:47
83,7584,9013:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 12:58 Uhr
106 Leser
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Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Completes Sale of Majority Equity Stake in Pakistan Business

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced that it has completed the sale of a 51% interest in Rafhan Maize, a well-established local manufacturer of food and industrial ingredients to a group of affiliated purchasers lead by Nishat Hotels and Properties Ltd.

Nishat is a leading local operator in Lahore, Pakistan with a proven track record for success in a variety of business sectors including agriculture, textiles and apparel, banking, and hotels and hospitality.

Post-close, Ingredion retains an approximate 20% ownership interest in Rafhan Maize. The purchase price paid to Ingredion was approximately $165 million.

"This transaction continues the transformation of our portfolio and reduces earnings volatility while unlocking investment dollars that can be deployed to support higher-growth businesses," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's chairman, president and CEO. "Retaining a relationship as a minority stakeholder in a strong, well-positioned business also provides continuity of access to Middle East and South Asia markets, which we see as long-term platforms for growth."

The transaction was announced on September 29, 2025. For the full-year 2025, Ingredion's business in Pakistan delivered net sales of approximately $250 million (unaudited).

About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs?innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and Company news.

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.