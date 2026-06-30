Autonomous Trucks Market worth $158.69 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the autonomous trucks market is projected to grow from USD 50.82 billion in 2026 to USD 158.69 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 13.5%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Autonomous Trucks Market'

Autonomous Trucks Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2035

2026-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 50.82 Billion

USD 50.82 Billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 158.69 Billion

USD 158.69 Billion CAGR (2026-2035): 13.5%

Autonomous Trucks Market Trends & Insights:

By propulsion type, electric segment to exhibit fastest growth during forecast period.

By application, shuttle segment to exhibit the fastest growth during forecast period.

US to lead autonomous trucks market in North America

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Growth in the autonomous trucks market is increasingly tied to the advancement of both semi-autonomous and autonomous commercial vehicle programs. While Level 2 and Level 3 systems are gaining adoption in production trucks through features such as adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and highway driving assistance, Level 4 freight operations are progressing toward large-scale commercial deployment. Between 2025 and 2026, regulatory milestones such as California's autonomous heavy truck testing framework, the EU's expansion of cross-border automated freight corridors, and China's approval of large-scale autonomous logistics pilots are expected to accelerate deployment. Market momentum is being reinforced by the rapid decline in sensor costs, advances in automotive-grade AI compute platforms, and OEM partnerships with autonomous technology providers. Truck OEMs, autonomous driving technology providers, fleet operators, and logistics companies are prioritizing automated driving programs across long-haul and hub-to-hub routes to address driver shortages, improve asset utilization, and reduce operating costs, creating a clear pathway for scalable commercial deployment through the forecast period.

By propulsion type, electric segment to exhibit fastest growth during forecast period.

By propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to record the highest growth rate in the autonomous trucks market as OEMs increasingly integrate automated driving technologies into battery electric vehicle platforms. Electric commercial vehicles support the integration of drive-by-wire systems, electronic braking systems, and autonomous driving software, making them suitable platforms for vehicle automation. In January 2026, Karsan (Türkiye) continued the deployment of its Autonomous e-JEST electric bus across public transportation applications, supporting the adoption of autonomous driving features like Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Assist (LA), and Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) in battery electric commercial vehicles. In addition, in July 2025, the UPBUS project in Aachen, Germany, initiated testing of a semi-autonomous 48V electric vehicle equipped with LiDAR and stereo cameras to validate automated docking and safety functions. These developments indicate growing adoption of autonomous technologies across electric commercial vehicle platforms.

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By application, shuttle segment to exhibit the fastest growth during forecast period.

By application, the shuttle segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth in the autonomous trucks market during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by increasing deployment of autonomous vehicles in controlled operating environments such as airports, business parks, campuses, and urban transit routes, where predefined routes and lower traffic complexity support autonomous operations. In April 2026, Beep expanded its commercialization strategy through a partnership with MOIA, targeting the deployment of up to 5,000 autonomous vehicles in the US. In January 2026, the Seoul Metropolitan Government expanded its late-night bus service from one route to four routes to address night-time transit gaps. The service utilizes semi-autonomous buses equipped with autonomous driving technology and onboard safety operators, demonstrating the city's efforts to scale autonomous public transportation services across urban routes. These developments reflect the growing expansion of autonomous and semi-autonomous shuttle and transit services across controlled and urban operating environments.

US to lead autonomous trucks market in North America

The US is expected to maintain its market leadership position in North America, driven by regulatory advancements and concentrated autonomous freight deployment activity. In April 2026, California finalized regulations permitting testing and commercial operation of autonomous heavy-duty vehicles above 10,000 pounds, expanding the state's autonomous vehicle framework to a segment previously excluded from deployment. Texas continues to serve as a major operating hub for companies such as Aurora, Kodiak Robotics, and Volvo Autonomous Solutions due to its favorable regulatory environment and extensive freight corridors. In February 2026, the federal SELF DRIVE Act was reintroduced to Congress, highlighting ongoing efforts toward a more unified national autonomous vehicle framework. In addition to freight transportation, autonomous passenger mobility initiatives are also expanding. In addition to autonomous trucking, the US market is witnessing increased deployment of autonomous passenger transportation solutions, with offerings such as New Flyer's Xcelsior CHARGE AV autonomous electric bus for public transit applications and Beep's autonomous shuttle platform for airport, campus, community, and first-mile/last-mile transportation services.

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Top Companies in Autonomous Trucks Market:

The Top Companies in Autonomous Trucks Market are AB Volvo (Sweden), Daimler Truck AG (Germany), MAN Trucks & Bus SE (Germany), Iveco S.p.A. (Netherlands), and PACCAR Inc. (US), among others.

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