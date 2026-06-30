TaxBandits Enhances Q2 Form 941 Filing Experience with Smart Upload Feature

Businesses and tax professionals can now submit Q2 Form 941 filings through TaxBandits while taking advantage of new workflow enhancements for payroll data imports and client communications.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, has introduced new time-saving payroll tax reporting features while continuing to process second-quarter (Q2) 2026 Form 941 filings ahead of the July 31 deadline.

"Quarterly payroll reporting can be time-consuming, especially when businesses and tax professionals are working with information from multiple systems," said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "These new features are designed to simplify preparation so users spend less time moving data and can focus on completing their filings."

With Q2 Form 941 submissions now open, TaxBandits has introduced enhancements designed to simplify payroll data imports and client communications.

New Features

Smart Upload: Users can import payroll data directly into TaxBandits using their own CSV files, reducing manual data entry during Form 941 preparation. The feature can benefit businesses whose payroll software does not support Form 941 e-filing .



Client Letter Customization: Tax professionals can attach personalized cover letters when sharing 94x form PDFs with clients, helping maintain consistent client communication and branding.

Platform Capabilities

TaxBandits supports submissions with built-in error checks, one-click zero reporting and Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) payment support.

In addition to federal filing, TaxBandits enables filers to manage state withholding, unemployment insurance (UI) reporting and new hire reporting, supporting payroll compliance across federal and state requirements.

Tax professional accounts also include role-based team access, a secure client portal and branded client communications.

Post-Submission Support

TaxBandits' partnership with Protection Plus provides up to $1M in tax protection services for IRS audits on Forms 941 and 940 filed through TaxBandits.

This offering complements The Bandit Commitment's free corrections and retransmissions for the 94x series and certain state withholding and UI forms filed through the platform.

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 Type II compliant and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Vice President of Operations Charles Hardy at marketing@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/taxbandits-enhances-q2-form-941-filing-experience-with-smart-uplo-1183819