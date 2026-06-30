The Next Era of Automated Super-Resolution Discovery

ONI's new integrated fluidics system, Aplo Flow, automates the most complex multiplexed imaging workflows, helping researchers unlock reproducible 15 nm-resolution experiments at scale.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Some of the most critical biology happens below 100 nanometers, including receptor organization, antibody binding, and therapeutic nanoparticle characterization. Traditional platforms cannot reliably resolve features at this scale, leaving these critical molecular interactions invisible. Super-resolution microscopy overcomes this limitation, enabling scientists to visualize biology with remarkable precision and answer questions that conventional optical technologies cannot.

While super-resolution microscopy solves the resolution problem, executing these experiments has been prohibitively tedious and has required extensive manual intervention. As spatial biology and multiplexed imaging experiments scale in complexity, each additional biomarker introduces another opportunity for variability and another layer of operational burden.

That ends today.

With the launch of Aplo Flow, ONI expands the Aplo Platform with multiplexed fluid exchange for live-cell assays and imaging, allowing scientists to automate workflows for drug delivery, particle uptake, DNA-PAINT, RESI, and MERFISH. The result: less time pipetting, more time discovering.

"We're removing every barrier standing between researchers and their next breakthrough. Automation is no longer a feature - it's the foundation," said Dr. Paul Scagnetti, CEO of ONI. "The Aplo Platform will power the next generation of biological and therapeutic discovery by enabling researchers to study receptor organization, mechanisms of action, and spatial biology with single-molecule precision."

Scaling Complex Imaging Workflows

Complex imaging workflows have traditionally required repeated manual fluid exchanges between imaging cycles, increasing operational complexity and reducing experimental reproducibility. Aplo Flow automates these workflows, enabling complex, multi-lane, multi-position experiments to run as a single uninterrupted process.

By eliminating manual intervention between imaging cycles, Aplo Flow improves reproducibility while simplifying the execution of high-plex imaging experiments. The result is consistent, comparable datasets across lanes and positions within a single automated workflow.

Aplo Flow doesn't force a trade-off between speed and scientific depth. It runs up to four samples in parallel, allowing one sample to be imaged while another is being prepared, all within a compact benchtop footprint. The result is more experiments per run without sacrificing data quality. Across multiple imaging cycles and fields of view, Aplo Flow preserved over 99% of spatial data with negligible signal carryover between cycles, delivering the precision and reproducibility that rigorous research demands.

Built for the Next Phase of Automated Discovery

As researchers pursue increasingly complex biological questions, ONI is building a future where automated super-resolution workflows bring a new level of insight to even the most complex discovery pipelines.

This advancement reflects ONI's long-term strategy to unite sample preparation, fluidics, imaging, and analysis into a single automated ecosystem. Super-resolution biology is about to move a lot faster. ONI is making sure researchers are ready for it.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carolyn Hartmann, PhD

Director of Product Marketing, ONI

chartmann@oni.bio

SOURCE: ONI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/the-next-era-of-automated-super-resolution-discovery-1184114