Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, announced today that the Company has entered into an amended credit facility with Fifth Third Bank, N.A. (as successor to Comerica Bank) ("Fifth Third"). As a result of the amendment, Tantalus' debt facility with Fifth Third provides for aggregate commitments of up to $20.0 million, comprised of a $12.0 million revolving credit facility, a new $3.5 million term loan and $4.5 million in letters of credit capacity. In addition to expanding the amount of capital available, the Company extended the maturity dates relative to existing debt facilities. Specifically, the revolving credit facility was extended to June 30, 2029, the term loan provides a five-year maturity, and the letters of credit facility matures on June 30, 2027.

The amended facility is expected to enhance Tantalus' financial flexibility by supporting working capital requirements and providing continuing access to letters of credit to support commercial bids, as well as being utilized in connection with Tantalus repaying its existing term loan with Export Development Canada ("EDC").

"The amendment to our existing credit facility with Fifth Third strengthens our capital structure as we continue to execute on our growth strategy," said Peter Londa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tantalus. "The addition of the term loan also enables us to repay our existing EDC term loan, lower our cost of capital, and streamline our financing structure while maintaining flexibility to support working capital and future growth."

The obligations under the amended facility are secured by a first-priority lien on the assets of Tantalus through its applicable subsidiaries, subject to the terms of customary closing documentation and security arrangements.

All amounts presented in this news release are in United States dollars ("U.S. dollars"), unless otherwise indicated.

ABOUT TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. All our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at https://www.tantalus.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the extent to which the restructuring of the Company's debt facility will enhance Tantalus' financial flexibility by lowering the cost of capital and streamlining and increasing the flexibility of the Company's financing structure, the intention of the Company to repay its existing loan with EDC, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303403

Source: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.