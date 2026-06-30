As of May of this year, Ireland reached 2.7 GW of connected solar capacity, according to the Scale of Solar 2026 report. The latest performance report on the Irish solar market by Solar Ireland was launched at the association's annual Solar Ireland conference and trade show event in Dublin on 18 June, showing promising results for the small nation's PV market. Of the 2.7 GW figure, more than 1.5 GW is from the utility-scale segment. Small-scale generation in residential and commercial settings are also performing very well. Microgeneration exceeds 800 MW, while more than 190,000 homes and businesses ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...