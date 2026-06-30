Industry Innovator Delivers Powerful Solutions for Customers Over Four Decades

NETSCOUT (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of observability, AIOps, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today celebrates the issuance of its 750th patent.

The patent, "Systems and Methods for Performing Computer Network Service Chain Analysis," issued June 24, 2026, in the U.K., is the latest in a portfolio that spans NETSCOUT's long record of continuous innovation, from deep packet inspection to adaptive DDoS mitigation, from 5G service assurance to AI-ready data platforms, from on premises to cloud-native observability. Guided by a philosophy of unrelenting commitment to its customers and to innovation, NETSCOUT has built an intellectual property portfolio, patent by patent and invention by invention, across technology cycles in the networking and cybersecurity industries.

"Our 750th patent is a milestone we are proud of, but what it represents matters more than the number itself," said Anil K. Singhal, Co-founder and CEO of NETSCOUT. "For more than forty years, the people of NETSCOUT, across the company, have tackled hard problems for our customers and invented and built solutions that no one had before. Our portfolio is a record of that work. Every patent in it reflects an original and important idea. That is what being a Guardian of the Connected World looks like."

A Portfolio Built Across Network Intelligence

NETSCOUT's patents span the company's technical domains. Its patented Adaptive Service Intelligence technology the deep packet inspection engine at the core of the company's "smart data" platform is the foundation for observability and smart data that is ready for AIOps, site reliability engineering (SRE), and other applications.

Across the portfolio, NETSCOUT's patents cover a broad spectrum of technologies, including:

Packet capture and real-time analysis at carrier and enterprise scale

DDoS attack detection, classification, and automated mitigation

Mobile network performance monitoring and 5G service assurance, including radio access network observability

Network detection and response

Artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven analytics

Adaptive threat detection

Smart data that is primed for AI and agentic AI workloads.

The ATLAS global threat intelligence network that monitors over 800 terabits per second of internet traffic across more than 200 countries is likewise the product of patented innovations that serve as the cornerstone of NETSCOUT's threat intelligence and protection solutions.

Innovation That Translates Directly to Customer Outcomes

"We are solving our customers' toughest problems while we propel the state of the art for our customers and the digital ecosystem," said Jeff Levinson, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, NETSCOUT. "With our patent program, we recognize the innovations our teams create, and we ensure that NETSCOUT's competitive leadership is protected with the same rigor with which it was earned. In the face of today's dynamic technological changes and advances, we are pleased that the pipeline of innovation is as strong as it has ever been."

NETSCOUT's IP strategy and continuous innovation are purpose-built to serve its customers. For example, the company's most recent generation of patents in AI-ready data, carrier telemetry processing, and adaptive threat detection forms the technical foundation of the Omnis Sensor and Omnis Streamer products, designed for predictive-grade intelligence across observability, service assurance, cybersecurity, and AIOps. As artificial intelligence reshapes network operations, security, and service assurance, NETSCOUT's ongoing innovation in AI-ready data, 5G network intelligence, adaptive DDoS protection, and real-time threat detection positions the company well to continue to deliver the innovations customers and the industry require for success.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through its unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

©2026 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:



Chris Lucas

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

+1 978 614 4124

chris.lucas@netscout.com



Chris Shattuck

Finn Partners for NETSCOUT

+1 404 502 6755

NETSCOUT-US@FinnPartners.com