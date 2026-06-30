Datang International Power Generation Company Ld - Change of agent for the service of process and notices in Hong Kong and principal place of business in Hong Kong

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Change of agent for the service of process and notices in Hong Kong and principal place of business in Hong Kong.

For details, please visit:

https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1875465/e150c0e888e6407f99962c42c7fe5648.pdf?id=OA2745128