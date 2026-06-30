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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 13:10 Uhr
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Media Square Successfully Validates Intent IQ's Identity Resolution Solution in France

Revenue per bid request (RPM) on ID-less inventory doubles while maintaining full GDPR compliance

PARIS, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Square, France's leading publisher marketplace, today announced the successful testing of Intent IQ's Bid Enhancement solution based on the company's identity resolution technology, demonstrating significant revenue gains across ID-less and cookieless inventory while maintaining full compliance with GDPR requirements.

As more than 40% of web and mobile traffic now occurs in environments where traditional identifiers and cookies are unavailable, publishers face growing challenges in monetizing audiences that cannot be effectively recognized or addressed through conventional advertising technologies.

Intent IQ's identity resolution technology enables publishers to connect previously unaddressable inventory to existing demand sources by enriching bid requests in real time during the programmatic auction process. The solution leverages an identity graph supported by more than 170 patents, with underlying data refreshed every 48 hours, to associate previously unidentified audiences with historical demand signals with accuracy above 90% verified daily and deterministically, while adhering to applicable privacy and regulatory requirements.

During a test conducted in France in May 2026, Media Square recorded a 34% increase in CPMs on inventory that previously lacked identifiers. In addition, revenue per thousand impressions (RPM) on these placements doubled during the testing period. The improvements were driven by increases in both fill rate and CPM, consistent with results observed across other publisher deployments globally, where revenue gains ranging from 20% to 120% have been achieved in ID-less and cookieless environments. Notably, performance levels remained stable following the conclusion of the test, reinforcing the sustainability of the observed revenue improvements.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to maximizing publisher revenue, we continuously evaluate innovative technologies that can create value for our publishing partners," said Erwan Le Page, Managing Director of Media Square. "We are extremely pleased with the results delivered by Intent IQ's Bid Enhancement solution and look forward to expanding its deployment across our network."

"Our objective in 2026 was to introduce Bid Enhancement to the French market and demonstrate the value that publishers in North America are already realizing from identity-driven monetization," said Fabrice Beer-Gabel, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Intent IQ. "Working with Media Square provided an ideal opportunity to validate the effectiveness of our solution for French publishers and show how ID-less inventory can be monetized more efficiently while remaining fully compliant with GDPR."

About Media Square

Media Square is France's leading publisher marketplace, created by major media groups to offer collective access to premium programmatic advertising inventory. Through advanced audience targeting capabilities and a transparent operating model, Media Square enables advertisers to activate campaigns across a network of more than 300 websites and applications in a responsible, brand-safe environment.

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a next-generation identity resolution leader whose technology empowers advertisers, publishers, and platforms to responsibly unlock the full potential of their data and drive measurable results. Backed by AlmondNet Group's more than 170 granted patents, Intent IQ delivers accurate, scalable identity across cookieless, MAID-less, and CTV environments. Its solutions include identity resolution, first-party ID clustering, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement, and attribution. The company is headquartered in New York with R&D operations in Herzliya, Israel.

www.intentiq.com

Intent IQ
Silicon Alley Media
alex@siliconalley-media.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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