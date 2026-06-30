OpZira, Inc., a forward-thinking ophthalmic medical device company founded on a legacy of research excellence, today announced that Scott Thielman, PhD, PE, has joined the company as Vice President of Product Development, effective May 1, 2026.

Dr. Thielman brings a unique connection to OpZira's origins. As Chief Technology Officer of Product Creation Studio, he directed the product development of LumiThera's Valeda Light Delivery System the breakthrough photobiomodulation therapy for dry age-related macular degeneration whose acquisition by Alcon led to the creation of OpZira. His involvement with Valeda gives him firsthand knowledge of the science, clinical vision, and engineering decisions that shaped the technology platform from which OpZira was born.

For more than 25 years, Dr. Thielman has directed the development of dozens of FDA-cleared medical devices across ophthalmology, neurostimulation, dermatology, urology, and surgical instrumentation, with partners including Olympus, Advanced Bionics, and Verathon. He is a named inventor on 15 issued patents and a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Washington. Dr. Thielman is also an Affiliate Assistant Professor at the University of Washington Bothell, where he teaches a course on AI in product development. He earned his Ph.D., M.S., and B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington.

In his role, Dr. Thielman will oversee product development strategy, new product design and engineering, and the continued advancement of OpZira's diagnostic technology portfolio, including the AdaptDx Pro wearable dark adaptometer and the Diopsys ERG/VEP system.

"We are very pleased with Dr. Scott Thielman joining our team as we move our new diagnostic products to the market," stated President and CEO Clark E. Tedford, Ph.D. "His knowledge of medical device design and development is vast and his role in the AI field as a professor at the Univ of WA is perfect for the quantitative data products that we are creating which aid doctors in early diagnosis, treatment and monitoring in the emerging field of degenerative eye disease."

"OpZira's diagnostic platforms arrive at a critical moment as new treatments for degenerative eye disease reach patients, the need for objective tools to detect and monitor disease has never been greater," remarked Scott Thielman. "I'm excited to join an experienced management team and help create new products to lead the field of ophthalmology."

About OpZira

OpZira, Inc. is a forward-thinking ophthalmic medical device company founded on a legacy of research excellence. The company delivers innovative technologies designed to enhance the detection and monitoring of ocular disease, empowering clinicians with advanced diagnostic tools. OpZira's creation follows Alcon's acquisition of LumiThera and its Valeda Light Delivery System, the first and only FDA-authorized treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). For more information, visit OpZira.com.

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