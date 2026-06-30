EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Manufacturing

One World Products, Inc. and Los Gatos Tomato Products Announce Proposed Strategic Collaboration to Expand AgriBlend and Accelerate Sustainable Materials Innovation



30.06.2026 / 13:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Companies Intend to Develop Next-Generation Engineered Materials Utilizing Renewable Agricultural Feedstocks Across Multiple Commercial Markets TROY, MI and HURON, CA - June 30, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) (www.oneworldproducts.com) (the "Company"), an advanced sustainable materials company, and Los Gatos Tomato Products, one of California's leading tomato processors, today announced their intention to enter into a strategic collaboration to expand AgriBlend, the Company's agricultural biomaterials platform, through the development of advanced engineered materials utilizing renewable agricultural feedstocks. The companies have agreed in principle to establish a strategic joint venture that combines Los Gatos Tomato Products agricultural expertise, renewable feedstock resources, and processing capabilities with the Company's advanced materials engineering, compounding, manufacturing, and commercialization capabilities. The collaboration represents a further step in the Company's long-term strategy of transforming recycled and renewable resources into advanced engineered materials serving the automotive, infrastructure, agriculture, packaging, logistics, industrial, and consumer markets. AgriBlend represents the Company's agricultural biomaterials platform, bringing together the Company's existing work in renewable biocomposites with an expanding portfolio of agricultural feedstocks. The collaboration with Los Gatos Tomatoes significantly broadens that platform by adding tomato pomace and almond byproducts. The AgriBlend platform currently encompasses work with: Tomato pomace

Almond byproducts

Rice hulls

Corn fiber

Soy fiber

Jute

Agricultural cellulose feedstocks The companies also intend to evaluate additional renewable agricultural feedstocks as the platform continues to expand. The Company's goal through this collaboration is to build upon its established portfolio of sustainable material technologies. The Company previously commercialized hemp-based biocomposite materials, including reusable industrial containers, while developing advanced engineered compounds for automotive and industrial applications. The Company's intended expansion of AgriBlend reflects the Company's continuing strategy of broadening its renewable feedstock capabilities across multiple agricultural resources. Today, the Company's advanced sustainable materials portfolio includes: EcoBlend - Engineered polymer platform

AgriBlend - Agricultural biomaterials platform

Advanced polypropylene compounds

Natural fiber composite technologies

Recycled rubber material technologies

Cellulose-based material technologies

Circular economy material solutions The Company believes that these capabilities position it as a diversified advanced sustainable materials company capable of transforming recycled polymers, renewable agricultural feedstocks, natural fibers, recycled rubber, and cellulose into high-performance engineered materials. "Our objective is to build a platform company that transforms recycled and renewable resources into high-performance engineered solutions for the world's largest industries," said Isiah Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Thomas continued, "For years, we have demonstrated that renewable feedstocks can perform in demanding commercial applications. Beginning with hemp-based biocomposites and expanding through EcoBlend, we have steadily broadened our capabilities into agricultural biomaterials, natural fibers, recycled rubber, and cellulose-based technologies. Our intended collaboration with Los Gatos Tomatoes significantly expands AgriBlend by adding new renewable feedstocks and strengthening our ability to develop innovative material solutions for customers across multiple industries." Dan Green, President and Chief Executive Officer of Los Gatos Tomato Products, said, "Los Gatos Tomato Products has always believed innovation creates opportunity. This proposed collaboration enables us to create additional value from tomato pomace and agricultural resources while partnering with an organization that shares our commitment to sustainability, advanced materials, and long-term commercial growth. Together, we believe we can develop innovative products that benefit agriculture, industry, and the environment." Beyond product development, the companies intend to collaborate on research, manufacturing, commercialization, and future technology development while evaluating additional agricultural feedstocks and engineered material applications. Additional information regarding the proposed joint venture and related commercial initiatives will be announced following completion of definitive agreements.

About One World Products, Inc.

(to become Isiah Enterprises, Inc.) One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) (the "Company"), which will operate under the new name Isiah Enterprises, Inc. upon completion of its corporate name and symbol change with FINRA approval, is building a platform company for advanced sustainable materials. Through EcoBlend, AgriBlend, and its portfolio of engineered material technologies, the Company develops high-performance materials utilizing recycled polymers, renewable agricultural feedstocks, natural fibers, recycled rubber, and cellulose-based materials for the automotive, infrastructure, agriculture, industrial, logistics, packaging, and consumer markets. By transforming recycled and renewable resources into value-added engineered materials, the Company is creating scalable technologies that support the global transition to a more circular and sustainable economy. About Los Gatos Tomato Products Los Gatos Tomato Products is one of California's leading tomato processors. Located in the most productive tomato growing region in the world, Los Gatos Tomato Products is rooted in a tradition of agricultural excellence. Generations of farming expertise combined with unmatched growing conditions allow us to deliver tomato products of superior quality, season after season. The company is recognized for its commitment to agricultural innovation, sustainability, and responsible stewardship of agricultural resources while continuously developing new opportunities to maximize the value of renewable feedstocks. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "will," "should," "could," "outlook," "advance," "expand," "scale," "convert," "trial," or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed strategic collaboration with Los Gatos Tomatoes, the anticipated joint venture, product development, commercialization plans, expansion of the AgriBlend platform, market opportunities, and expected business outcomes. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as risks related to: the Company's ability to successfully negotiate and complete definitive agreements with Los Gatos Tomatoes; the timing and outcome of product development and customer validation activities; the availability of sufficient working capital and financing on acceptable terms; execution risks associated with scaling manufacturing and new material platforms; regulatory and audit completion risks; supply chain and raw material cost volatility; competition in the sustainable materials sector; and general economic, market, and industry conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Contact: Brittany Carlsen Love

Ph: 1-800-605-3210

E: bcarlsen@owpv.com

One World Products, Inc. (to become Isiah Enterprises, Inc.) View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: One World Products





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