Strike is now available to millions of customers across the European Union

Strike, a leading Bitcoin financial services company, today announced that its European entity, Zap (Strike) Europe Limited, has been authorized as a crypto-asset service provider by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and the Malta Markets in Crypto Assets Act (Cap. 647, laws of Malta) to provide crypto-asset services. The license enables millions of Europeans across all 27 EU member states to access Strike's suite of Bitcoin financial services under a single regulatory framework, replacing the patchwork of national regimes that previously governed the market.

Strike has served eligible European customers since April 2024. The MFSA authorization makes that presence permanent and EU-wide, and positions the company among a small group of firms to complete the MiCA process to date.

"Europe deserves a Bitcoin-only company focused on doing one thing well, not a multi-asset platform where Bitcoin is an afterthought," said Jack Mallers, Founder and CEO of Strike. "That focus is what Strike has always been about. Being fully regulated and compliant under MiCA is what positions us to build in Europe for the long term."

What Strike Offers in Europe

With MiCA authorization in place, Strike offers European customers a full suite of Bitcoin services:

Buy and Sell: Buy and sell bitcoin quickly and securely, with transparent pricing and no hidden costs.

Buy and sell bitcoin quickly and securely, with transparent pricing and no hidden costs. Fee-Free Recurring Buys: Automate purchases to dollar-cost average into bitcoin on a schedule, with no fees on recurring orders.

Automate purchases to dollar-cost average into bitcoin on a schedule, with no fees on recurring orders. Free On-Chain Withdrawals: Withdraw bitcoin to a personal wallet at any time, with on-chain network fees covered by Strike.

Withdraw bitcoin to a personal wallet at any time, with on-chain network fees covered by Strike. Private Client Services: Dedicated support and tailored solutions for high-net-worth individuals and large-volume customers.

Dedicated support and tailored solutions for high-net-worth individuals and large-volume customers. Business Accounts: Bitcoin services built for companies, from treasury operations to payments.

Eligible customers across the European Union can sign up at https://strike.me/

About Strike

Strike is a Bitcoin financial services company that enables individuals and businesses to buy, sell, hold, and transact in bitcoin. Founded by Jack Mallers, Strike is focused on delivering simple, secure, and compliant products that make Bitcoin accessible to everyone. The group is headquartered in Chicago and serves customers globally. For more information, visit https://strike.me/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629275243/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Strike Communications

press@strike.me