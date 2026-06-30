RUM Group Inc. Announces the Filing of Updated Investor Materials

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RUM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) ("RUM" or the "Company"), a holding company building the foundational rails for the agentic economy, today announced the filing of updated investor materials. RUM's two operating businesses are: Rumble, a video platform, and Quake AI, a cloud and AI infrastructure company, united by a mission to maximize the power of human imagination.

Key messaging from the updated investor presentation includes:

RUM operates two core business units: Rumble, its video platform, and Quake AI its cloud and AI infrastructure business, united by a mission to maximize the power of human imagination.

GPU utilization climbed from under 5% in mid-2025 to approximately 85% in Q1 2026, up 23 percentage points from December 2025 alone, demonstrating rapid commercial execution and growing customer credibility across a diverse set of workloads and contract types.

Quake AI combines 22,000+ deployed NVIDIA H100/H200 GPUs with a Blackwell deployment currently underway and a Rubin-generation build pipeline, supported by up to ~250 MW of energized data center capacity (targeted for availability in 2027). This 250MW could represent a $3B+ annual run rate revenue opportunity.

Quake AI has secured $270 million of multi-year contracted revenue for next-generation NVIDIA HGX B300 (Blackwell-class) systems at its Amsterdam European infrastructure hub, a purpose-built, high-density, liquid-cooled facility, validating customer demand for dedicated GPU cloud capacity at scale.

Tether is RUM's largest shareholder with over $1 billion invested, providing a unique access point to capital and strategic partnership. Tether's support has also enabled a 50% reduction in the existing Northern Data loan facility, materially de-levering the balance sheet.

The Company expects to initiate formal financial guidance concurrent with its second quarter 2026 earnings release, marking a key milestone in RUM's evolution as a publicly traded company.

The updated investor materials are available here:

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ojMSerzeB2_3VwG1ZUpKSVKg8JS0nKnia-U8f7aITMhaBS6u8NThPz1XOlGcxciQDXmAiXZfdP7Ie2DDMOCKHKYl5GEe5hmfOmwoj7nwHc4UAK9VWBuT_L1CsAmEjvUQVdevp1SqyHrMcxpAC2_kOw==

About RUM Group Inc.

RUM Group Inc.'s mission is to maximize the power of human imagination. Rumble gives human creativity a voice, a video platform built for creators and audiences who value free expression. Quake AI is a cloud and AI-infrastructure business, delivering the compute, data-center capacity, and blockchain infrastructure for the agentic era. Together, they power the company's mission to maximize the power of human imagination. For more information visit www.rum.group.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements"" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "targets," "expects," "endeavors," "forecasts," "could," "will," "may," "future," "likely," "on track to deliver," "continues to," "looks forward to," "is primed to," "plans," "projects," "assumes," "should" or other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and our actual results could differ materially from future results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current beliefs and expectations of our management as of the date hereof. These statements are not guarantees or indicative of future performance. Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements include risks related to our acquisition of Northern Data AG (the "Northern Data"), including the success of the business following the business combination; the ability to successfully integrate Rumble's and Northern Data's businesses; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the transaction; the risk that the transaction can negatively impact the ability of Rumble and Northern Data to retain customers, retain or hire key personnel, maintain relationships with their respective suppliers and customers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk that the combined business may be unable to achieve expected synergies or that it may take longer or be more costly than expected to achieve those synergies; risks related to our ability to achieve the potential annual runrate revenue opportunity described in this press release, including our ability to complete the development of our development sites; the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval process required by major and other service providers for new products; the risk posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; the risks that Rumble, Northern Data or the post combination company may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; the risk that Rumble, Northern Data or the post-combination company may not be able to meet surging AI compute demand by establishing business relationships with hyperscalers; the risk that the cloud, video, and content delivery network capabilities of Rumble, Northern Data or the post-combination company may not be sufficient to attract and continue to attract interest from system integrators and content creators and to create powerful funnel partnership opportunities for the combined platform; the risk that Rumble, Northern Data or the post combination company may not be able to accelerate delivery of next-generation cloud solutions and AI applications; our ability to grow and manage future growth profitably over time, maintain relationships with customers, compete within our industry and retain key employees; weakened global economic conditions may affect our business and operating results; our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our business and prospects; we may not grow or maintain our active user base, and may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability; we may fail to maintain adequate operational and financial resources; we may be unsuccessful in attracting new users to our mobile and connected TV offerings; our traffic growth, engagement, and monetization depend upon effective operation within and compatibility with operating systems, networks, devices, web browsers and standards, including mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; our business depends on continued and unimpeded access to our content and services on the internet and if we or those who engage with our content experience disruptions in internet service, or if internet service providers are able to block, degrade or charge for access to our content and services, we could incur additional expenses and the loss of traffic and advertisers; we face significant market competition, and if we are unable to compete effectively with our competitors for traffic and advertising spend, our business and operating results could be harmed; we rely on data from third parties to calculate certain of our performance metrics and real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business; changes to our existing content and services could fail to attract traffic and advertisers or fail to generate revenue; we derive the majority of our revenue from advertising and the failure to attract new advertisers, the loss of existing advertisers, or the reduction of or failure by existing advertisers to maintain or increase their advertising budgets may adversely affect our business and operating results; we depend on third-party vendors, including internet service providers, advertising networks, and data centers, to provide core services; new technologies have been developed that are able to block certain online advertisements or impair our ability to deliver advertising, which could harm our operating results; we have offered and intend to continue to offer incentives, including economic incentives, to content creators to join our platform, and these arrangements may involve fixed payment obligations that are not contingent on actual revenue or performance metrics generated by the applicable content creator but rather are based on our modeled financial projections for that creator, which if not satisfied may adversely impact our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity; changes in tax rates, changes in tax treatment of companies engaged in e-commerce, the adoption of new U.S. or international tax legislation, or exposure to additional tax liabilities may adversely impact our financial results; compliance obligations imposed by new privacy laws, laws regulating online video sharing platforms, other online platforms and online speech in certain jurisdictions in which we operate, or industry practices may adversely affect our business, financial performance, and operating results; we may become subject to newly enacted laws and regulations that restrict or moderate content on the internet; we are exposed to significant regulatory, operational, compliance, privacy, and legal risks related to age restriction or verification requirements and children's online safety laws contemplated or enacted in various U.S. states and foreign jurisdictions; paid endorsements by our content creators ma expose us to regulatory risk, liability, and compliance costs, and, as a result, may adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; we have incurred and will incur significantly increased expenses and administrative burdens as a public company, which could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; and those additional risks, uncertainties and factors described in more detail in Northern Data's annual and interim financial reports made publicly available and under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our other filings with the SEC. We do not intend, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any of our forward-looking statements after the issuance of this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com

Source: RUM Group Inc.