WeCap Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap plc" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

30 June 2026

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, WeCap plc hereby announces that it has 474,220,262 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 474,220,262 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

Enquiries:

Company:

info@wecapplc.com

Aquis Corporate Advisor:

AlbR Capital Limited

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)