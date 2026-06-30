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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 13:36 Uhr
251 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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WeCap Plc - Total Voting Rights

WeCap Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap plc" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

30 June 2026

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, WeCap plc hereby announces that it has 474,220,262 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 474,220,262 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

Enquiries:

Company:

info@wecapplc.com

Aquis Corporate Advisor:

AlbR Capital Limited

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.