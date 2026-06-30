Edible Garden AG Incorporated: Edible Garden Announces Letter of Intent for Strategic Commercialization Alliance

Proposed Alliance with an Established Strategic Partner Operating in the Sustainable Food and Agriculture Sector

Expected to Expand Utilization of Edible Garden's National Distribution Platform, Increase Commercialization Revenue and Further Advance the Company's Asset-Light Transformation

BELVIDERE, NJ, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated ("Edible Garden" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with an established strategic partner operating in the sustainable food and agriculture sector to establish a long-term strategic commercialization alliance. Under the proposed alliance, the partner would leverage Edible Garden's proprietary technologies, commercialization expertise and established national retail distribution network to accelerate commercialization and expand sales of its products.

The proposed alliance represents a significant step in Edible Garden's strategy to expand its commercialization platform through strategic partnerships. The alliance is expected to increase utilization of the Company's existing technology, infrastructure and commercialization platform while creating new recurring commercialization revenue opportunities and supporting initiatives designed to improve operating efficiency and reduce operating costs over time. The Company also expects the proposed alliance to enable management to further concentrate its financial and operational resources on its highest-growth initiatives, including Farm-to-Formula®, clean-label nutrition and its ready-to-drink ("RTD") manufacturing platform.

Under the proposed alliance, the partner would continue to manufacture its products while utilizing Edible Garden's proprietary technologies, commercialization capabilities, nationally recognized brand, and established retail distribution network to expand market penetration. The proposed structure is designed to leverage the complementary strengths of both organizations, creating a scalable, capital-efficient model capable of supporting future strategic partnerships.

"This proposed alliance represents a significant step in executing our strategy to leverage Edible Garden's proprietary technologies, commercialization expertise and established national retail distribution network through strategic partnerships," commented Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. "These capabilities are valuable strategic assets that can help innovative companies accelerate growth while creating new revenue opportunities for Edible Garden.

"This alliance also establishes a scalable framework for future strategic partnerships that supports our continued transformation into a more capital-efficient, asset-light business. Our goal is to maximize the value of our commercial capabilities and infrastructure while sharpening our focus on our highest-growth initiatives, including Farm-to-Formula®, clean-label nutrition and our ready-to-drink ("RTD") manufacturing platform.

"Over time, we expect this strategy to generate recurring commercialization revenue, expand our portfolio of innovative products and strengthen our relationships with retailers and strategic partners. We look forward to working with our partner to finalize definitive agreements and continue building long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Kras.

The proposed alliance reflects Edible Garden's continued commitment to expanding its commercialization capabilities through strategic partnerships that complement its existing business. The Company believes this approach strengthens its ability to deliver innovative products to retailers and consumers while supporting long-term profitable growth and shareholder value.

The Letter of Intent is non-binding and contemplates the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the proposed alliance will be completed.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way and Vitamin Whey-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com