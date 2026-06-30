Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) (OTCQB: MTIRF) ("Mithril" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Target 1 deposit at its flagship Copalquin Project in Durango State, Mexico.
After approximately 60,000 metres of drilling, 204 drill holes for an overall Target 1 discovery cost of less than US$20 per ounce of gold equivalent (AuEq), Mithril has developed a high quality and predictive geological model that clearly defines the controls on mineralisation, resulting in high resource confidence and continuity.
Unlike a purely geological estimate, the upgraded MRE has been constrained using preliminary mining shapes and incorporates expected mining dilution, providing a more realistic representation of the material that could ultimately form a mine plan. By accounting for practical mining conditions at the resource stage, the estimate provides a stronger foundation for future mine planning, engineering studies and economic evaluation, and represents an important step in de-risking the Target 1 as it advances toward development.
Highlights
- Significant resource upgrade with total constrained and diluted Indicated and Inferred resources of 343 koz gold + 8.479 Moz silver (464 koz AuEq) and 103 koz gold + 3.398 Moz silver (151 koz AuEq), respectively. Indicated totals 3.391 Mt grading 3.15 g/t gold and 77.8 g/t silver (diluted) and Inferred totals 1.436 Mt grading 2.23 g/t gold and 73.6 g/t silver (diluted). See Table 2 for full details
- 196% increase in higher-confidence indicated gold and silver compared to previous MRE.
- 75% of total gold and silver now classified as indicated
- Resource constrained within preliminary underground mining shapes and incorporates expected mining dilution, providing a more realistic basis for future engineering and economic studies
- High confidence resource, remains open along strike and at depth with multiple opportunities for expansion
- Overall Target 1 MRE discovery cost of less than US$20 per ounce AuEq from approximately 60,000 metres of drilling in 204 drill holes
- Geological insights from Target 1 are being applied across multiple high-grade targets within the broader Copalquin epithermal system
The following Table 1 provides the highlighted base case for undiluted mineralisation reporting within the underground mining shapes (mine stope optimiser - MSO) at a cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t AuEq plus sensitivities to gold prices.
The MRE for Target 1 (Table 2) was generated from the highlighted base case in Table 1 assuming bulk underground mining method (long hole open stoping - LHOS) with mining widths averaging approximately 4 metres as presented on a diluted basis in Table 2. The MSO work identified areas where more selective underground mining methods such as cut and fill (higher cost than LHOS) could be utilised to reduce dilution and increase mined grades. The difference between the undiluted grade of 6.85 g/t AuEq (Table 1 Indicated base case) and the diluted grade of 4.26 g/t AuEq (Table 2, Total Indicate Target 1 MRE) reflects this conservative mining dilution assumption whereby lower grade mineralisation surrounding the high grade core would be extracted within geometry of a minable shape adding more tonnes and ounces at a lower average grade. More detailed mining study work will fully assess the mining methods across the Target 1 MRE.
"This resource upgrade is about much more than adding ounces. We now have a resource where three-quarters of the contained metal sits in the higher-confidence Indicated category, constrained within practical underground mining shapes and incorporating expected mining dilution," said John Skeet, Managing Director and CEO. "That gives us a resource that is directly applicable to mine planning rather than simply a geological inventory. Combined with a discovery cost of less than US$20 per gold equivalent ounce and an underlying predictive geological model that continues to identify new mineralisation, we believe Target 1 has become one of the highest-quality pre-development underground gold-silver resources in Mexico."
Webinar - Join Mithril management for live online seminar reviewing the most recent MRE and company update.
Date and Time: Pacific Time June 30, 2026 3:30pm, Aust Eastern Time, July 1, 2026 8:30 am
Where: https://6ix.com/event/mithril-silver-and-gold-copalquin-project-update
Table 1 Gold price sensitivity to constraining shapes, reported at 1.5 g/t AuEq cut-off (constrained and undiluted)
|Au Prices
|Classification
|Tonnes
|Gold
|Silver
|Gold Eq.
|Gold
|Silver
|Gold Eq.
|(USD)
|(kt)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|2,700
|Ind
|1,888
|5.28
|126.1
|7.08
|321
|7,654
|430
|Inf
|831
|3.46
|113.7
|5.08
|92
|3,038
|136
|3,000
|Ind
|1,941
|5.18
|124.2
|6.96
|323
|7,752
|434
|Inf
|863
|3.39
|111.7
|4.98
|94
|3,099
|138
|3,300
|Ind
|1,990
|5.10
|122.4
|6.85
|326
|7,832
|438
|Inf
|900
|3.32
|109.1
|4.87
|96
|3,155
|141
|3,500
|Ind
|2,038
|5.01
|120.9
|6.74
|329
|7,922
|442
|Inf
|923
|3.27
|107.5
|4.81
|97
|3,189
|143
|4,000
|Ind
|2,074
|4.96
|119.7
|6.67
|330
|7,984
|445
|Inf
|949
|3.23
|105.9
|4.74
|98
|3,233
|145
Notes to Table 1:
- The Table presents the results of a sensitivity analysis by varying gold prices on AuEq block model values and reports an undiluted tonnage, grade and metal content contained within the mining shapes. The scenarios as presented are not considered statement of mineral resources or reserves, and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
- AuEq calculated using metal prices of USD $3,300/oz Au and $50/oz Ag where AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x (Au price/Ag price) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery)) with metallurgical recoveries of 96% Au and 91% Ag from metallurgical test work on Target 1 composite samples1. An AuEq cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t was selected after applying 95% mining recovery and 5% dilution factors to the metal price and recovery values.
Table 2 Upgraded Copalquin Target 1 Mineral Resource Estimate (underground mining shape constrained & diluted)
|Target 1
Area
|Class
|Tonnes
|Gold
|Silver
|Gold Eq.
|Gold
|Silver
|Gold Eq.
|(kt)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|El Refugio
|Ind
|2,557
|3.38
|73.7
|4.44
|278
|6,061
|365
|Inf
|1,217
|2.17
|82.1
|3.35
|85
|3,214
|131
|La Soledad
|Ind
|834
|2.43
|90.2
|3.72
|65
|2,418
|100
|Inf
|219
|2.54
|26.1
|2.92
|18
|184
|21
|Total
|Ind
|3,391
|3.15
|77.8
|4.26
|343
|8,479
|464
|Inf
|1,436
|2.23
|73.6
|3.28
|103
|3,398
|151
Notes to Table 2:
- Numbers may not add due to rounding.
- All dollar values in United States Dollars (USD) unless otherwise noted.
- Mineral resources were prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice guidelines (2019), which are materially identical to the JORC Code (2012).
- The preparation of the mineral resource estimate was supervised by John Sims, President of Sims Resources LLC, an independent contractor and Qualified Person (QP), and Competent Person (CP), as a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) member with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG).
- The effective date of the estimate is June 29, 2026.
- Inferred Mineral Resources have been estimated from geological evidence and drill core sampling and have a lower level of confidence than Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources due distance between sampled drill holes. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
- Constrained and diluted Mineral resources for Copalquin Target 1 are based on underlying metal prices of $3,300/oz Au and $50/oz Ag, unless otherwise noted.
- AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x (Au price/Ag price) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery)), and is calculated using the underlying metals prices, along with metallurgical recoveries of 96% Au and 91% Ag from metallurgical test work on Target 1 composite samples.2
- Underground Resource estimates are based on economically constrained mining shapes generated using Datamine's Mineable Shape Optimizer (MSO) algorithm and the following optimization parameters:
- Diluted to a minimum 2 m shape width with a 92% mining recovery.
- Metallurgical recoveries of 96% for Au and 91% for Ag, from metallurgical test work on Target 1 composite samples 1 Longhole Open Stope mining with a total Mining+Processing+General and Administration (G&A) cost of $97.00 per tonne of material processed.
- Mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues.
Resource Update Details
The Copalquin Target 1 resource model was prepared under the supervision of Sims Resources LLC (Independent QP) in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice guidelines (2019), which are materially identical to the JORC Code (2012).
The estimate incorporates results from 204 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 60,568 metres, including 127 drill holes totalling approximately 42,861 metres completed since the previous resource estimate. The recent drilling was primarily focused on:
- Increasing drill density within the core of the deposit to improve resource confidence;
- Extending known mineralised shoots along strike and down plunge;
- Testing interpreted extensions of high-grade structures; and
- Improving the geological model through enhanced structural understanding and dyke mapping.
The resource estimate has been prepared as a major de-risking milestone to serve as a valuable stepping stone towards future development of a mineable resource supported by an economic study. Application of the mine stope optimization process to constrain the block model by mining shapes has achieved several goals including the evaluation of realistic minimum mining widths on the deposit, evaluation of the continuity of the mineralisation along potential underground development levels and has provided understanding of a potential extractable grade that incorporates the mineralised dilution envelope surrounding the high grade core of the deposit.
An evaluation of gold price sensitivity on the mining shape constraints, on a diluted basis indicates a narrow band of output scenarios across a wide range of metal prices (Table 3). Evaluating the sensitivity scenarios on an undiluted basis (Table 1) reveals the high-grade core of the deposit that is driving the mining shapes.
With 95% of the undiluted and high grade core of the block model being captured by the mining shape constraints, there is opportunity to drill the remaining 5% of the block model to refine mineralisation boundaries for potential inclusion to future constrained mineral resource estimates.
Table 3 Gold price sensitivity to constraining shapes, reported using all contained blocks (diluted)
|Au Price
|Classification
|Tonnes
|Gold
|Silver
|Gold Eq.
|Gold
|Silver
|Gold Eq.
|(USD)
|(kt)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|2,700
|Ind
|2,939
|3.52
|85.9
|4.75
|333
|8,114
|449
|Inf
|1,187
|2.53
|83.4
|3.72
|97
|3,183
|142
|3,000
|Ind
|3,130
|3.35
|82.3
|4.53
|338
|8,283
|456
|Inf
|1,291
|2.39
|79.1
|3.52
|99
|3,285
|146
|3,300*
|Ind
|3,391
|3.15
|77.8
|4.26
|343
|8,479
|464
|Inf
|1,436
|2.23
|73.6
|3.28
|103
|3,398
|151
|3,500
|Ind
|3,718
|2.92
|72.9
|3.96
|349
|8,711
|474
|Inf
|1,588
|2.07
|68.5
|3.05
|106
|3,498
|156
|4,000
|Ind
|4,149
|2.67
|67.2
|3.63
|356
|8,965
|484
|Inf
|1,815
|1.88
|62.4
|2.77
|110
|3,640
|162
Notes to Table 3:
- MSO shapes were based on long hole stope configuration with a 2.5 m minimum width, and a USD $97/t operating cost comprised of $60/t incremental mining, $25/t processing, $10/t G&A, and $2/t sustaining. Blocks were evaluated using AuEq value, using variable gold prices according to the sensitivity scenario.
- The scenarios as presented are not considered statement of mineral resources or reserves, and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Geological Description of Copalquin Target 1
The Copalquin project is targeting low sulfidation epithermal silver-gold mineralisation hosted in volcanic and subvolcanic rocks of Mexico's Sierra Madre Occidental. Mapping and diamond drilling activities have identified widespread quartz veining and stockworks surrounded by haloes of argillic (illite/smectite) alteration. Veins have formed as both low-angle semi-continuous lenses parallel to the contact between granodiorite and andesite and as tabular veins in high-angle normal faults with prominent east-west, and northwest-southeast orientations. Vein and breccia thickness has been observed locally up to 30 metres wide with average widths on the order of 0.5 to 4 metres. Semi-continuous mineralisation has been intersected by drilling along a northeast trending zone from El Gallo to Refugio, Cometa, Los Pinos, Los Reyes, La Montura to Constancia and Santa Cruz, totalling almost 7 kilometres in length. A sub-parallel trend in the southern area from southwest of Apomal (Target 5) to San Manuel and to Las Brujas-El Peru provides additional exploration potential up to 6km.
Drilling at the Target 1 area has been centred on the El Refugio and La Soledad areas. Channel sampling of two small historical mine workings in these areas confirmed high grade gold and silver mineralisation was contained in pillars and mine walls. Drilling activities initiated by Mithril in 2020 confirmed broad mineralisation in these zones.
A geological model for the Target 1 area, including mineralised veins, alteration haloes, non-mineralised host rock, and post-mineral dikes, was developed in Leapfrog Geo using interval selections completed on all core drillholes available. Interval selections consider qualitative logging data, gold and silver assays, and multi-element geochemistry. Surface and underground mapping, trench sampling, and soil samples were also used to validate the interpretation but were not used in estimation. High-grade mineralised domains were modelled using a 1 g/t AuEq cutoff and were restricted to modelled vein solids derived from the lithology model. A variable orientation search strategy was applied to accurately reflect undulations in modelled veins, with search orientations driven by the nearest vein midpoint surface. Post mineral dikes cut and displace mineralised veins in several areas, disrupting vein continuity and gold-silver mineralisation. These post-mineral dikes were assigned a grade of 0.0 g/t for both gold and silver to avoid over-estimation of mineralised material. An average bulk density of 2.56 t/m3 (+/- 0.014) has been applied to the mineralised volumes based on 247 measurements in quartz breccia collected by Mithril geologists.
Block Model Estimation Methodology
Geologic and estimation domains were constructed using Leapfrog Geo v.2026.1.1, including input from geochemical analyses completed in ioGAS v.8.3. Geostatistical evaluations and Exploratory Data Analysis ("EDA"), including topcut selection, declustering, and variography were completed using Snowden Supervisor v.9.2. Resource estimation was prepared using Leapfrog EDGE v.2026.1.1.
A single, non-rotated 2.5x2.5x2.5m block model was prepared for this resource estimate and for use in underground Mineable Shape Optimization. Gold and silver grades from diamond drill core samples were interpolated into the block model using inverse distance cubed ("ID3") estimation techniques. Search ellipse orientation and radii were selected based on variogram models for mineralised estimation domains, with variable search orientation applied according to the nearest vein midpoint surface in the Target 1 mineralised quartz vein and breccia model. Blocks were classified under the categories of "Indicated" and "Inferred" mineral resources, in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines, May 2014 (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which are materially identical to those used in the JORC Code (2012). The "Measured" resource category was not used in this estimate because no modern mining has been undertaken at the Project and it is therefore not possible to reconcile the estimate against production or tightly spaced data such as grade control drilling.
Mineral resources ("Mineral Resources") were reported below the most recent light detection and ranging ("LiDAR") topographic surface and are contained within economically constrained stope shapes generated using Datamine's Mineable Shape Optimizer ("MSO"). Historical mine workings were assigned a density of 0.0 g/cm3 to ensure exclusion of mined blocks from the Mineral Resource Estimate.
Figure 1: Series of plan view maps of the Mineral Resource Estimate showing: a) AuEq grade (g/t), b) block classification, and c) mining shapes used to constrain the block model
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/303420_f43a72d644e83990_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Cross- section view of El Refugio, looking east, showing the mineralised block model and the mining shape constraints used in the Mineral Resource Estimate
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/303420_f43a72d644e83990_002full.jpg
Figure 3: Cross- section view of La Soledad, looking northwest, showing the mineralised block model and the mining shape constraints used in the Mineral Resource Estimate
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/303420_f43a72d644e83990_003full.jpg
Advancing the Copalquin District
Target 1 represents only one of numerous mineralised targets identified within the broader Copalquin District. The Company continues to advance exploration activities across the district, including ongoing drilling at Targets 3 and 5 (Figure 5), where recent results have demonstrated the potential for additional high-grade silver and gold discoveries.
With the updated Target 1 resource now completed, Mithril intends to continue advancing engineering, metallurgical and development studies while pursuing resource growth opportunities across the district.
Two drills are currently active: one following up at Target 5 area and one testing the priority structural targets, with Target 1 westerly step out drilling to follow. Fully funded for further 12,000 metres of drilling for the remainder of 2026 aiming to progress Target 5 to an initial resource, expand Target 1 and progress the district geology model.
Figure 4: Mithril's Copalquin and La Dura property locations in Durango State, Mexico
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/303420_303420mithrilfigurefour.jpg
Figure 5: LiDAR identified historic workings across the 70km2 district. Current drilling locations at Target 1, Target 3 and Target 5 with ongoing mapping and sampling plus recently completed aerial magnetic survey (report pending)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11657/303420_f43a72d644e83990_006full.jpg
ABOUT THE COPALQUIN SILVER GOLD PROJECT
The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km2 containing several dozen historic silver and gold mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many gold and silver districts.
Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for gold and silver mineralisation.
Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate (the "2021 MRE", see ASX release 17 November 2021)) at the first of several target areas (Target 1), demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. The Upgraded Target 1 Mineral Resource Estimate (effective date June 29, 2026) presented in this release has completely revised and supersedes the 2021 MRE which may no longer be relied upon.
Mithril continues to advance exploration work on the Copalquin project with two active drill rigs, and field programs that are continuously expanding the mapping coverage from approximately 23 square kilometres completed to date of the 70 square kilometres of surfaces area within the concession.
A mining study (conceptual) and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high silver-gold recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing. The average vein width is approximately 4.0 metres.
Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, to demonstrate its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential. Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2028.
-ENDS-
Released with the authority of the Board.
For further information contact:
|John Skeet
Managing Director and CEO
jskeet@mithrilsilvergold.com
+61 435 766 809
|NIKLI COMMUNICATIONS
Corporate Communications
liz@mithrilsilvergold.com
nicole@mithrilsilvergold.com
The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Competent Persons Statement (JORC), and Qualified Persons (NI 43-101) Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code and Acceptable Foreign Association under NI 43-101.
Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person (non-independent) as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person (non-independent) as defined by NI 43-101. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques, sample data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Mr James Barr who is Mithril's Vice President - Exploration. Mr Barr is a registered member and Professional Geologist (P.Geo.) of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code and recognized Canadian Professional Association under NI 43-101.
Mr Barr has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person (non-independent) as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person (non-independent) as defined by NI 43-101. Mr Barr consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Mr John Sims, a Certified Registered Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG). This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code and Acceptable Foreign Association under NI 43-101.
Mr Sims is acting as the Competent Person (independent), as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as the Qualified Person (independent) as defined by NI 43-101, for the reporting of the Upgraded Copalquin Target 1 Mineral Resource Estimate, with effective date of June 29, 2026. A site visit was carried out by Mr Sims, between 5 May 2025 and 7 May 2025 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Sims has reviewed and approved the contents of this report, and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The relevant sections of "JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1" as defined by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code are incorporated into this Public Report.
A NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Technical Report and Upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate for the Copalquin Target 1 Area, Durango, Mexico" will be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days of this news release.
Sample Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control:
Drill core logging, sample collection, chain of custody, preparation and assaying of drilling samples from the Copalquin project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol.
All drill core is logged and sampled by Mithril geologists. Samples lengths are selected to respect important geological contacts, to a minimum length of 0.50m. Drill core is cut longitudinally in half along an oriented drill core line. One half of the core is retained for company record, and the opposing half is sent for laboratory analysis.
All samples are delivered to ALS Minerals for preparation in Chihuahua City, Chihuahua, Mexico for preparation, then internally delivered to ALS Minerals located in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, for analysis and reporting.
Samples are prepared using ALS Minerals Prep-31 crushing (70% passing 2mm), splitting and pulverizing (85% passing 75um, 250g). All samples are submitted for 34 element trace ICP-AES analysis using a four-acid digestion (ME-ICP61), and for 30g gold fire assay with atomic adsorption analysis (Au-AA23). Samples exceeding silver grades of 100 ppm are sent for ore grade analysis (Ag-OG62), and samples with silver grades exceeding 1,500 ppm are sent for fire assay and gravimetric determination (Ag-GRA21). Samples with gold grades exceeding 10 ppm are send for fire assay and gravimetric determination (Au-GRA21). Samples with copper, lead or zinc grades exceeding 10,000 ppm are sent for overlimit analysis using four acid digestion and ICP-AES detection (OG61).
Standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of one per every 25 samples and one per every 40 samples, respectively. Laboratory pulp duplicates are selected by Mithril geologists and requested with each batch of samples.
Analytical certificates are imported directly to the Company's database and reviewed for quality assurance by independent and internal company geologists prior to approved.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|Drilling techniques
|Drill sample recovery
|Logging
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|Location of data points
|Data spacing and distribution
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Sample security
|Audits or reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|No.
|Concession
|Concession Title number
|Area (Ha)
|Location
|1
|LA SOLEDAD
|52033
|6
|Tamazula, Durango, Mexico
|2
|EL COMETA
|164869
|36
|Tamazula, Durango, Mexico
|3
|SAN MANUEL
|165451
|36
|Tamazula, Durango, Mexico
|4
|COPALQUIN
|178014
|20
|Tamazula, Durango, Mexico
|5
|EL SOL
|236130
|6,000
|Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, México
|6
|EL CORRAL
|236131
|907.3243
|Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, México
|Exploration done by other parties
|Geology
|Drill hole Information
|Data aggregation methods
|Au
Raw
|silver
raw
|Length
(m)
|Au
*length
|silver
*length
|7.51
|678
|0.5
|3.755
|339
|11.85
|425
|0.55
|6.5175
|233.75
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.306
|16
|1
|0.306
|16
|0.364
|31.7
|1
|0.364
|31.7
|3.15
|241
|0.5
|1.575
|120.5
|10.7
|709
|0.5
|5.35
|354.5
|15.6
|773
|0.5
|7.8
|386.5
|From
|To
|Length
|Au
g/t
|silver
g/t
|4.55
|25.667
|1481.9
|91.95
|96.5
|4.55
|5.64
|325.7
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|Diagrams
|Balanced reporting
|Other substantive exploration data
|Further work
Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Database integrity
|Site visits
|Geological interpretation
|Dimensions
|Estimation and modelling techniques
|Moisture
|Cut-off parameters
|Mining factors or assumptions
|Metallurgical factors or assumptions
|Environmental factors or assumptions
|Bulk density
|Classification
|Audits or reviews
|Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence
1 See ASX announcement dated 25 February 2022, "Further Excellent Metallurgy Results - Copalquin District, Mexico"
2 See ASX announcement dated 25 February 2022, "Further Excellent Metallurgy Results - Copalquin District, Mexico"
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303420
Source: Mithril Silver and Gold Limited