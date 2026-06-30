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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 12:32 Uhr
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Copper Intelligence Inc.: Copper Intelligence Announces Ticker Change to "CUAI"

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Intelligence Inc. (OTCID: CUAI) ("The Company") today announced that its common stock has officially begun trading under the ticker symbol CUAI. The ticker change follows the Company's previously completed corporate actions, including its name change to Copper Intelligence Inc. and related capital restructuring that became effective on June 1, 2026. The Company's CUSIP number will remain unchanged. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the ticker symbol change.

About Copper Intelligence

Copper has become one of the most strategic commodities of our time, essential for electrification, decarbonization, and digital transformation. From renewable energy to EVs, drones, data centers, and infrastructure, it underpins nearly every global growth sector.

Rising demand, coupled with supply constraints, has already pushed copper to record levels. While production from the world's largest mines remains vital to maintaining supply, it is no longer enough. The industry must also accelerate the approval and execution of new projects, often challenged by regulatory, environmental, and capital hurdles. Copper is no longer just a cyclical metal - it is a strategic enabler of modern development at the core of the global future.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's copper production is among the largest in the world, with the DRC accounting for 65% of newly announced copper reserves worldwide in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Copper Intelligence is the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States.

Copper Intelligence recently announced the acquisition of the Kitungu Exploration License PR-15880, diversifying its corporate focus from a sole focus on Eastern Congo with its Butembo exploration program to the Copper Belt in southern DRC, where it holds another potentially large deposit. The company additionally announced a joint venture with CoTec Holdings of Canada, focused on processing historical copper tailings in the country.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as plans, projections or expectations relating to future exploration and production work in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The words "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "could," "to be," "potential," "assumptions," "guidance," "forecasts," "future," "pursues," "initiatives," "objectives," "opportunities," "strategy" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

The company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not

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Media Contact: [email protected]

Rubenstein PR: Patrick Jordan - [email protected]

SOURCE Copper Intelligence Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.