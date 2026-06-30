FactSet Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Bring Advanced AI to Financial Intelligence

Partnership combines FactSet's trusted data, analytics, and workflows with Google Cloud's agentic AI capabilities and infrastructure

NORWALK, Conn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FactSet, a leading global data and AI solutions provider to the financial markets, today announced a multi-faceted strategic partnership with Google Cloud to create a new generation of AI-powered solutions for the financial industry. The collaboration addresses a growing demand from financial firms for workflow-specific agentic solutions that are powered by trusted data and fully sourced, auditable, and defensible in regulated environments. The partnership supports FactSet's broader AI vision by delivering agentic experiences across the investment and deal-making lifecycles.

The partnership is focused on three areas:

FactSet AI enhanced with Gemini models: FactSet is embedding Google's enterprise Search and Gemini model capabilities in its Workstation via Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to launch the next generation of agents for finance. The partnership will accelerate the development of new Workstation products with deep research functionality and multi-modal experiences, leveraging Google Cloud's broad range of AI capabilities. Direct integration with Google grounding will supplement FactSet's financial data and improve both the breadth and depth of FactSet's AI-enhanced insights.

FactSet is embedding Google's enterprise Search and Gemini model capabilities in its Workstation via Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to launch the next generation of agents for finance. The partnership will accelerate the development of new Workstation products with deep research functionality and multi-modal experiences, leveraging Google Cloud's broad range of AI capabilities. Direct integration with Google grounding will supplement FactSet's financial data and improve both the breadth and depth of FactSet's AI-enhanced insights. Deeper financial intelligence in Gemini Enterprise: Building on the previously announced collaboration with Google DeepMind, FactSet's MCP and agent sharing functionality will deepen the financial intelligence in Gemini Enterprise - Google Cloud's AI platform for building, governing, and deploying agents. Through this integration, financial professionals will benefit from seamless interoperability between the FactSet Workstation and Gemini Enterprise.

Building on the previously announced collaboration with Google DeepMind, FactSet's MCP and agent sharing functionality will deepen the financial intelligence in Gemini Enterprise - Google Cloud's AI platform for building, governing, and deploying agents. Through this integration, financial professionals will benefit from seamless interoperability between the FactSet Workstation and Gemini Enterprise. Jointly developed agentic workflows: FactSet and Google Cloud plan to launch a new generation of agents - to be built using the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform - that are designed to improve efficiency, execution, and decision-making across portfolio operations, deal advisory, and corporate finance.

FactSet will also add Google Cloud to its existing portfolio of cloud providers, enabling FactSet to further enhance its infrastructure capabilities and deliver greater reliability, scalability, and innovation to clients.

"AI is fundamentally shifting how financial professionals access data, derive insights, and make decisions," said Sanoke Viswanathan, chief executive officer of FactSet. "Together with Google Cloud, we are putting trusted financial data and advanced AI capabilities to work, empowering our clients with more intuitive, connected, and intelligent agents."

"Financial institutions require AI tools that anchor advanced technology in reliable, industry-specific intelligence," said Karthik Narain, chief product and business officer of Google Cloud. "By combining Google Cloud's agentic AI capabilities with FactSet's deep financial expertise, we are enabling investment professionals to surface insights faster, automate complex workflows, and realize commercial value from AI."

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, offices in 19 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 9,000 global clients and over 241,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Google Cloud