Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - The latest episode of the DesignRush Podcast features Andrew Beckman, founder and chairman of Location3, who shares how franchise and multi-location brands can improve local visibility, strengthen customer acquisition, and prepare for AI-driven search.





Andrew Beckman speaks about local SEO, AI-driven search, and franchise marketing on the DesignRush Podcast.

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In episode No. 141, Beckman explains why content remains one of the most important factors in digital marketing as AI Overviews, large language models, and machine learning systems play a large role in how customers discover businesses online.

"Content is king. It sets you up for organic results. It sets you up for large language models to learn from your content and pull your business into AI Overviews," Beckman told DesignRush host Kia Johnson.

The episode covers how franchise systems balance national brand strategy with local execution, how content gaps reduce search visibility, and how fragmented technology stacks make it harder to track performance and support growth.

In this episode, Beckman discusses:

Why content remains central to organic search and AI visibility

How AI Overviews and machine learning are changing digital marketing

Common content and keyword gaps across brands

The role of data, content, creative, and technology infrastructure before scaling

How franchise systems manage national strategy across local campaigns, channels, and franchisee activity

Catch the episode on YouTube and Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Andrew Beckman:

Andrew Beckman is the Founder and Chairman of Location3, a Denver-based digital marketing agency serving franchise systems and multi-location brands. He is a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) and has worked in digital marketing since 1997, focusing on local SEO, paid media, franchise marketing, and AI-driven search.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush