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ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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RAK ICC Launches New Business Centre in Ras Al Khaimah

New initiative creates a dedicated hub for private wealth advisors, family offices and international families in the UAE

RAS AL KHAIMAH CITY, AE / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / RAK International Corporate Centre (RAK ICC), one of the UAE's leading international corporate registries for private wealth and cross-border structuring, today announced the launch of its new Business Centre in Ras Al Khaimah - a new destination designed specifically for advisors, entrepreneurs, family offices and international families seeking a professional and lasting presence in the UAE.

Officially opening on 1 July 2026, the Business Centre reflects RAK ICC's broader vision of creating a more connected and relationship-driven private wealth ecosystem within the emirate.

Located within RAK ICC's headquarters, the centre offers convenient access to major transport and commercial hubs, situated approximately 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport and within proximity to Ras Al Khaimah's key business districts. Thoughtfully designed as a bright, modern and welcoming environment, the centre provides more than office space alone - it creates a professional setting where advisors and clients can meet, collaborate and build long-term relationships.

The launch comes at a time when the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global destination for internationally mobile entrepreneurs, investors and private capital. As families increasingly seek sophisticated structures to support succession planning, governance and long-term wealth preservation, demand is growing for jurisdictions that combine legal certainty with accessibility, flexibility and personal engagement.

Among more than 46 free zones operating across the UAE, only three jurisdictions offer foundations. RAK ICC occupies a unique position within this landscape as the only non-financial centre jurisdiction focused specifically on private wealth structuring, supporting international families, entrepreneurs and advisors in building long-term legacy structures across generations and borders.

The new Business Centre has been developed to support this growing community.

In addition to flexible workspace solutions and professional business services, clients will benefit from integration into RAK ICC's wider ecosystem of international advisors, corporate service providers and wealth structuring professionals. The centre also supports companies seeking to establish operational presence and substance within the UAE while remaining connected to an internationally recognised jurisdiction.

Sandra Marie Louw, Chief Executive Officer of RAK ICC, said:

"This Business Centre represents something far more meaningful than office space. It reflects our vision of creating a professional home for the private wealth community in Ras Al Khaimah - a place where advisors, entrepreneurs and international families can build trusted relationships and long-term structures for the future.

Private wealth is deeply personal. Behind every family office, holding structure or foundation is a story about continuity, responsibility and legacy. We wanted to create an environment that understands that reality - professional and internationally connected, while remaining accessible, personal and relationship-driven."

The launch forms part of RAK ICC's continued evolution as a leading jurisdiction for international structuring, succession planning and private wealth solutions, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah's growing role within the UAE's broader wealth management landscape.

For Media inquiries, please contact:

Phone: +971 7 207 7177
Email: info@rakicc.com

SOURCE: RAK ICC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rak-icc-launches-new-business-centre-in-ras-al-khaimah-1178987

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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