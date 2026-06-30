Black Book Research: Black Book Norway Provider Pulse Examines Shared-Record Interoperability, Clinician Workflow Burden and Frontline Trust

Survey of 99 Norway clinicians and provider respondents follows Black Book's June 2026 EHDS interoperability research

OSLO, NO / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Black Book Research today released findings from a focused Norway provider pulse survey of 99 clinicians, care delivery professionals, municipal provider respondents and health IT leaders, examining frontline experience with shared-record modernization, interoperability execution and clinical workflow performance.

Black Book initiated the Norway provider pulse following its June 2026 European interoperability and EHDS readiness research, which found that Europe's health systems are increasingly connected but still struggling to achieve structured, reusable, workflow-embedded interoperability. Norway was selected for deeper provider review because it combines high digital-health maturity, active participation in EHDS-related European initiatives, and one of Europe's most closely watched shared-record implementation debates.

"Norway's provider feedback shows that interoperability is being judged at the point of care, not in architecture diagrams," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. "Clinicians are asking practical questions: can they find the right information quickly, trust that it is current, coordinate across settings, and complete documentation without adding avoidable burden? Those are the measures that determine whether shared-record modernization earns frontline confidence."

Black Book's survey examines the broader shared-record environment, including implementation governance, workflow design, interoperability performance, optimization responsiveness, municipal participation, clinical usability, training, change management and frontline trust. Respondent feedback reflects the combined impact of technology configuration, operating model decisions, local workflow redesign, policy expectations and day-to-day clinical execution.

Key Findings: Norway

79% said current EHR/EPR workflows have increased documentation or administrative time.

71% said critical clinical information is not consistently easy to locate at the point of care.

67% said interoperability benefits across hospitals, municipal care, general practice, emergency services and laboratories are not yet fully realized.

63% reported continued use of workarounds, including parallel notes, phone calls, manual tracking or duplicate documentation.

62% said optimization requests are too slow, insufficiently transparent or not clearly prioritized by clinical risk.

59% said they had personally observed or been involved in at least one workflow, documentation or communication issue they believed could affect patient safety.

92% supported an independent, specialty-specific usability and safety review before further major expansion or operating-model decisions.

"Provider confidence is now a measurable interoperability variable," Brown said. "A platform may be technically connected and still fall short clinically if information is difficult to locate, documentation burden rises, or users rely on shadow workflows to keep care moving."

Workflow Trust Emerges as the Core Interoperability Test

Black Book's findings suggest healthcare providers are not judging interoperability primarily by policy language, exchange architecture or deployment footprint. Instead, respondents are evaluating shared-record modernization by whether clinicians can quickly find the right information, trust that the record reflects the current patient situation, reduce duplicate work, and coordinate safely across hospital, municipal, primary care, emergency and specialist settings.

Role-based findings showed variation across provider groups. Among physician respondents, 74% reported dissatisfaction with current shared-record-related workflows, compared with 46% of nurse respondents. Among municipal and community-care respondents, 69% said the current shared-record environment does not yet adequately reflect municipal care processes, home-care coordination, handoffs or community-provider communication.

"The warning sign is not that every respondent has the same complaint," Brown said. "The warning sign is that different groups are identifying different friction points across the same connected-care ecosystem. That is how interoperability programs lose clinical trust."

Black Book grouped open-ended provider comments into four recurring pressure points: documentation burden, difficulty locating actionable clinical information, reliance on workaround communication channels, and limited confidence in optimization governance.

Governance Priorities Identified by Respondents

Respondents most frequently supported independent usability assessment by specialty and care setting, transparent public tracking of high-priority fixes, formal measurement of documentation time and after-hours EHR/EPR burden, independent review of patient-safety-related workflow risks, and stronger municipal, GP and frontline clinician representation in optimization governance.

"Norway matters to the entire EHDS and EU interoperability agenda because it shows that the hardest work begins after systems are connected," Brown said. "Europe's goal is not just to move health data across borders or institutions; it is to make that data usable, trusted and actionable inside clinical workflows. If advanced digital health markets still struggle with documentation burden, information retrieval, workflow fit and frontline confidence, every EHDS participant should treat provider experience as a core implementation metric."

Methodology

Black Book's Norway provider pulse included 99 clinicians, care delivery professionals, provider-organization respondents and health IT leaders with direct or adjacent experience of healthcare digital workflows in Mid-Norway. Respondents included 34 physicians, 26 nurses, 16 municipal/community-care respondents, 11 allied health, clinical operations and care coordination respondents, and 12 health IT, clinical informatics and digital transformation leaders.

The survey was fielded between May 1 and June 10, 2026. Respondents were screened for professional role and healthcare delivery relevance. Because the sample is provider-sourced and not a probability sample of all Norway healthcare professionals, results should be interpreted as directional provider sentiment rather than population-level prevalence.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare technology and services market research firm specializing in client satisfaction, user experience, operational performance and competitive intelligence surveys. Black Book collects frontline user and buyer intelligence across healthcare IT, outsourcing, services and digital transformation markets.

European HIT industry stakeholders should download the full State of Healthcare IT 2026: Norway report at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-digital-healthcare-it-norway-2026 at no cost before July 31.

Media Contact

Black Book Research Media Relations

Kat Johnson

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-norway-provider-pulse-examines-shared-record-interoperabil-1184429