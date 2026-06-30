MapNTrack, Agereh's wireless indoor and outdoor asset tracking solution, now adds 900 MHz to its multi-network outdoor tracking capability, enabling operators running sub-GHz private wireless networks to extend real-time asset visibility across yards, campuses, logistics facilities, and industrial sites - on infrastructure they already control; as well, Agereh announces issuance of stock options.

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) ("Agereh" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company delivering real-time operational intelligence across logistics networks, critical infrastructure, transportation hubs, and industrial operations, today announced expanded network compatibility for MapNTrack, its wireless indoor and outdoor asset tracking solution. MapNTrack now supports 900 MHz spectrum-based private wireless networks for outdoor long-range tracking, extending coverage across yards, campuses, logistics facilities, aprons, and large outdoor operating environments - while continuing to deliver indoor asset location to within 50 feet via Wi-Fi-assisted cellular positioning.

Indoor asset management remains one of the most persistent operational blind spots across logistics, transportation, industrial, and infrastructure environments. GPS fails the moment equipment moves inside a facility. Bluetooth beacon systems require dense reader infrastructure throughout every building. The 900 MHz band - including licensed spectrum and unlicensed ISM frequencies - addresses a different problem: long-range outdoor coverage across large yards, campuses, and facilities where standard cellular is inconsistent or operationally constrained. It is widely deployed across logistics, industrial, energy, agricultural, and transportation environments. For operations where assets move between outdoor zones and indoor facilities, 900 MHz provides the outdoor layer that complements the Wi-Fi-assisted indoor tracking MapNTrack already delivers.

MapNTrack delivers real-time indoor asset location to within 50 feet using patent-pending Wi-Fi-assisted cellular positioning - with no external readers, no beacon grids, and no infrastructure modifications required. In outdoor environments, MapNTrack uses cellular for long-range coverage down to the kilometer level. With 900 MHz support, operators running sub-GHz private wireless networks can now extend that outdoor coverage across large yards, aprons, and campuses on infrastructure they already control, with seamless handoffs as assets move between outdoor zones and indoor facilities.

"Every logistics and transportation operator we talk to knows exactly what indoor asset loss costs them - in search time, delayed turns, and equipment they end up replacing before they should," said Ken Brizel, CEO of Agereh Technologies Inc. "MapNTrack solves the indoor problem with Wi-Fi-assisted positioning - no readers, no beacons. Adding 900 MHz support extends that same real-time visibility to the outdoor environment, on the private wireless infrastructure operators already have."



Operational Use Cases

With 900 MHz support, MapNTrack is suited for operations where:

Logistics and distribution operators manage pallets, forklifts, trailers, and high-value equipment across large warehouse yards and multi-site campuses, where 900 MHz private wireless serves as the primary IoT connectivity layer and public cellular is unavailable or restricted.

Industrial, energy, and campus operators - including utilities, oil and gas, manufacturing facilities, municipalities, transit authorities, and healthcare systems - require long-range outdoor asset awareness across expansive sites where public cellular coverage is unavailable and sub-GHz private wireless networks are already deployed as operational infrastructure.

Airports and air cargo handlers need seamless visibility as ground support equipment, service vehicles, and shipments move between outdoor aprons and indoor terminal or cargo facilities. Wi-Fi handles the indoor environment; 900 MHz extends coverage across the outdoor zones in between.

Defense and security logistics require outdoor asset tracking that operates on controlled, private wireless infrastructure, independent of public cellular coverage.

MapNTrack is part of Agereh's unified four-layer operation intelligence platform, which also includes HeadCounter for real-time passenger flow and crowd density intelligence, DoorSensor for entryway monitoring and access awareness, and CellTrackerTag for persistent global cargo tracking across 150+ countries. All products are wireless, battery-powered, and deployable on existing public or private cellular networks - without cabling, beacon grids, or infrastructure modifications.

"We don't sell from a fixed catalog, and we don't require customers to rebuild their networks to work with us," Brizel added. "MapNTrack runs on the infrastructure operators already have - Wi-Fi, public cellular, and now 900 MHz private cellular networks. That flexibility is the point."

MapNTrack with 900 MHz support is available now. Agereh is actively engaging with logistics, industrial, transportation, and infrastructure operators interested in evaluating MapNTrack for real-time indoor and outdoor asset visibility.

Key MapNTrack Specifications

Form factor: 2.76" × 1.65" × 0.71"

Power: Coin-cell battery, up to 3-year operational life

Indoor tracking: Up to 50 feet via Wi-Fi-assisted cellular positioning

Outdoor tracking: Down to kilometers via cellular towers

Network support: Wi-Fi-enhanced cellular, 900 MHz, public cellular - 150+ countries

Durability: IP67-rated for dust and water resistance

Infrastructure required: None - no external readers, no beacon grids, no cabling

Status: Patent-pending, made in North America

Issuance of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,700,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

Of the 1,700,000 Options granted, 850,000 Options vest immediately, with the remaining 850,000 Options vesting on July 31, 2026.

The grant of the Options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, where required.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) is a publicly traded Canadian intelligent infrastructure company delivering real-time operational intelligence across airports, logistics networks, and critical infrastructure. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems. All products are patent-pending and made in North America.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business, products, strategy, markets, deployments, and future opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on assumptions and expectations that may not occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303409

Source: Agereh Technologies Inc. (formerly Carbeeza Inc.)