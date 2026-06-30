India's utility-scale solar sector has a visible project pipeline of around 2.5 years, according to a report by Equirus Securities, the research division of Mumbai-headquartered Equirus Group. Between fiscal year (FY) 2018 and FY26, developers secured letters of award (LoAs) for 174 GW of utility-scale solar projects. From this total, 118 GW have signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) and 60 GW have been commissioned, leaving 58 GW in the project pipeline. Equirus' report estimates that of the solar capacity awaiting PPAs, around 73%, or 42 GW, falls under standard solar and hybrid tenders, ...

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