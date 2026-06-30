French PV module manufacturer Voltec has developed a new cell layout for its glass-backsheet residential PV modules to increase panels output without changing dimensions. "Our distinctive feature is that we arrange the cells perpendicular to the module's length rather than parallel to it," Voltec Director Lucas Weiss told pv magazine. "As a result, while our competitors use 48 cells in their residential modules, we can fit 50." With each cell rated at 9.5 W, the new design increases module power by 18 W to 19 W while maintaining nearly identical dimensions. According to the company, this represents ...

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