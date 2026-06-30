inRiver Inc: Inriver Extends PIM into the Engine of AI-Driven Product Commerce

Summer 2026 release connects AI ecosystems, automates content operations, and activates governed product data at scale

MALMÖ, Sweden and CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inriver, the leading product information management platform, today announced its Summer 2026 release, adding a set of capabilities that extend the PIM from a system of record into a system of work: one that not only stores governed product data but actively guides teams through the process of enriching, governing, and activating it. The release introduces enhanced MCP endpoints for AI ecosystem integration, a new in-platform assistant for LLM-powered content enrichment at scale, orchestration features to simplify content lifecycle management, and expanded automation for print and digital catalog production.

As agentic commerce and AI-powered search reshape how buyers discover and evaluate products, manufacturers and brands need product data to be accurate, but also operational: structured, enriched, and ready for activation wherever buying decisions are made. Inriver's Summer 2026 release gives enterprise manufacturers and brands the tools to make that a reality, turning product data complexity into a competitive advantage.

"The pace of AI adoption in commerce is accelerating faster than product teams can handle when they're still reliant on manual workflows. With this release, Inriver moves further from PIM as a system of record toward PIM as a system of work: one that puts enterprise teams in control of orchestrating their product enrichment, governance and activation, empowering them to excel in the age of AI-driven commerce." - Rohit Goyal, CEO, Inriver

Connecting Product Data to the AI Ecosystem

Inriver's Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, first launched in September 2025 to give AI tools standardized access to governed product data, has evolved into something more powerful. It's now a rapid development foundation that customers and partners are using to build custom applications, workflow extensions, and administrative tools on top of Inriver without complex custom coding. Using the Inriver MCP Code Writer alongside Inriver REST APIs, teams can create reusable tools and templates to address unique business requirements. These purpose-built applications can then be deployed directly into the Inriver platform, remaining maintainable through configuration-driven design and resilient as the platform evolves.

Natural Language AI-Assisted Enrichment, Inside the Governed PIM

Content enrichment across large product catalogs is time-consuming work, and many product teams cut and paste content into tools like Chat GPT or Claude to do it. The new Enrich Assistant allows teams to interact with Inriver's built-in Inspire AI in natural language conversations - describing what they need and getting results that are informed by all relevant PIM data and extra context added by the user, without leaving the PIM. Users review, select, and apply AI enrichment in one click, or continue the conversation to refine further. Enrichment stays governed, traceable, and entirely within the platform.

Turning Content Intelligence into Coordinated Work

For enterprise product teams, identifying content gaps is easier than coordinating the work to close them. The Summer release adds Signals and Projects, features that bring this coordination inside Inriver, enabling manufacturers and brands to configure health checks that trigger prioritized, actionable projects when pre-defined gaps are identified. Projects can be assigned ownership and deadlines, tracked against live data - so when a catalog gap is resolved, the progress is reflected in project dashboards. This is where the PIM becomes a system of work. Instead of simply surfacing what needs doing, it now orchestrates the action.

Automating Product Content Activation for Print and Digital

Product catalogs, data sheets, and brochures still play a vital role in enabling confident buying decisions, whether distributed digitally or in print. Inriver Print & Publish connects the PIM directly to Adobe InDesign, enabling the efficient activation of governed product data into a wide range of publications. With the Summer 2026 release, Inriver introduces new automation capabilities that streamline content production, accelerate time to market and reduce costs. Business users can now generate finished, on-brand documents without requiring designer involvement. Or they can fully automate the production of high-volume repeatable assets like data sheets whenever relevant fields are updated in the PIM. A new advanced data handling module adds support for complex, multi-market requirements without manual intervention.

Find out more detail online at https://www.inriver.com/resources/summer-2026-release-from-system-of-record-to-system-of-work/

About Inriver

Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver's PIM platform enables enterprise manufacturers and brands to manage the entire product journey, from sourcing to sales. With Inriver, teams can create, syndicate, and evaluate product content across all channels, ensuring consistent and accurate data that builds customer trust. For more information, visit inriver.com.

Media Contact

Jay Roxe, CMO, Inriver

press@inriver.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/inriver-ab