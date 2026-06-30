Allegro DVT announced its contribution to the European CHASSIS program's implementation of the Automotive Base Die chiplet. The 5nm chiplet is set to revolutionize the automotive semiconductor landscape, laying the foundation for the open and standardized chiplet ecosystem that will enable the next generation of software-defined vehicles.

The Automotive Base Die acts as the central communication and integration hub for automotive System-on-Chip (SoC) infrastructure, which is designed to enable seamless integration of third-party chiplets via the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) standard. The Automotive Base Die is funded within the Chips JU program CHASSIS by leading European entities BMW, imec, and Bosch, which aims to enable unprecedented flexibility and innovation in the automotive industry.

Allegro DVT's expertise has been instrumental in the development of this foundational technology. Specifically, Allegro DVT has provided its Encoding and Decoding Semiconductor Video IP solutions to help build optimized and high-performance video pipelines within chiplet-based automotive architectures. This includes advanced video IP for in-vehicle camera systems such as ADAS, surround view, and in-vehicle infotainment applications, supporting multiple high-resolution video streams.

Leveraging Allegro DVT's deep expertise in video compression and real-time video processing, the solution is designed to meet the stringent requirements for optimized memory bandwidth, processing latency, and power consumption of next-generation vehicles while ensuring scalable and efficient integration across heterogeneous chiplets.

"We are incredibly proud to be a key partner in the CHASSIS program and to contribute to such a transformative project for the European automotive industry" said Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT. "Our Encoding and Decoding Semiconductor Video IP solutions perfectly align with the goals of the Automotive Base Die chiplet, enabling high-performance video processing for next-generation automotive platforms. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing innovation and establishing open standards for software-defined vehicles."

The CHASSIS program, coordinated by Bosch, is a three-year European research project focused on creating an open chiplet ecosystem for secure and scalable technology in software-defined mobility. The Automotive Base Die represents a significant step towards CHASSIS's goal of establishing a standardized, open chiplet-based platform that will drive competition and foster innovation across the industry.

By enabling early interoperability testing with other chiplets and accelerating European-centric design, the Automotive Base Die is poised to strengthen Europe's position in advanced semiconductor design and manufacturing, while fostering a more agile and innovative automotive supply chain.

CHASSIS receives funding within the Chips Joint Undertaking (Chips JU) and National Authorities under grant agreement 101252788.

About Allegro DVT

Established in 2003 and headquartered in France, Allegro DVT is a world-leading provider of Digital Video Technology solutions, including Semiconductor Video Intellectual Property (IPs), Video Compliance Tools and Digital TV Receivers Testing solutions.

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