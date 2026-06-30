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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 14:18 Uhr
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MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.: MDT Showcases Full Portfolio of TMR and AMR Magnetic Sensors at Electronica Shanghai 2026

- Vertically Integrated Manufacturing Ensures Stable, Scalable Supply of High-Performance Magnetic Sensors

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, will showcase its complete portfolio of magnetic sensor products and solutions for humanoid robotics, gaming controllers and keyboards, smartphone camera AF/OIS, smart home, industrial automation, and automotive electronics at Electronica Shanghai 2026, Booth N3.501.

Featured products include:

  • AMR4020VD AMR Magnetic Scale Sensor for off-axis linear and rotary magnetic scale measurement with 2 mm pole pitch, high accuracy, large air-gap tolerance, flexible installation, and excellent noise immunity.
  • TMR2615 TMR Linear Sensor for gaming joysticks and keyboards, delivering high precision, fast response, ultra-low power consumption, and drift-free operation.
  • TMR Sensors for Smartphone Camera AF/OIS, providing micron-level position accuracy and already adopted in flagship smartphone camera modules.
  • HFM2905 Single-Axis Analog High-Frequency Magnetometer, measuring magnetic fields from DC to 1.6 MHz.
  • TMR3111 TMR Angle Sensor for humanoid robotics, featuring 360° contactless absolute angle measurement, 0.05° accuracy, SPI/ABZ/UVW/PWM outputs, 2 µs response time, support for speeds up to 40,000 RPM, and a compact 3 × 3 × 0.75 mm DFN package.
  • Ultra-low Power TMR Sensors for CGM Activation, consuming as little as 30 nA to extend shelf life of continuous glucose monitoring devices.

MDT's competitive advantage extends beyond innovative sensor technology. As one of the few magnetic sensor manufacturers operating a fully owned, automotive-qualified production wafer fab, MDT provides a vertically integrated manufacturing platform with annual capacity of billions of TMR and AMR sensor ICs. This in-house manufacturing capability enables consistent quality, scalable production, and reliable long-term supply while minimizing risks associated with outsourced semiconductor manufacturing. Supported by optimized product designs, streamlined production, and a resilient supply chain, MDT continues to provide customers with dependable deliveries for high-volume consumer, industrial, and automotive applications.

The full lineup of MDT's magnetic sensor ICs is available for order from Digi-key and MDT's online store at www.tmr-sensors.com. For volume pricing, delivery, and technical inquiries, please contact MDT at sales@dowayusa.com or visit MDT at Electronica Shanghai 2026, Booth N3.501, from July 1-3.

About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Singapore, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and its self-owned state-of-the-art TMR manufacturing facilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media Contacts
MDT sales department, sales@dowayusa.com, sales@dowaytech.com
Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/565378/MDT_v1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mdt-showcases-full-portfolio-of-tmr-and-amr-magnetic-sensors-at-electronica-shanghai-2026-302813564.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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