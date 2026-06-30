Antea Group: The Most Sustainable World Cup Ever Is Also the Most Carbon-Intensive - and It Has Lessons for Your Company

By Erik Foley

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / The 2026 World Cup is on track to be the most sustainable ever, but there's an intriguing quirk behind that headline: it's also estimated to be the most carbon-intensive sporting event ever held.

The story of FIFA's efforts to bring the world together while also conserving it provides important insights about how intent and effect can diverge for those working in sustainability.?

The 2026 World Cup made genuinely impressive operational sustainability choices:?

No new stadium construction. Unlike Qatar, which built seven venues from scratch and saw infrastructure account for nearly a quarter of its total carbon footprint, organizers used existing NFL and MLS stadiums, reducing that figure to just 3.1%.?

Venues like SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles deploy passive cooling systems and specialized roofing that reduces direct solar heat gain by approximately 86%.?

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium became the first professional sports venue in North America to earn LEED Platinum certification when it opened in 2017. More than 4,000 solar panels generate approximately 1.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.??

Houston committed all main official World Cup sites to operating on 100% renewable electricity throughout the tournament

Across all 16 venues, the tournament average hit 84% renewable supply across match-day electricity consumption during test events, with three Mexican venues exceeding 90% due to solar buildout around Guadalajara and Monterrey.??

Lumen Field in Seattle has implemented programs that divert between 90% and 95% of waste from landfills through recycling and composting - efforts the city has expanded for the tournament.?

By any reasonable measure of facility-level sustainability, this tournament is a success story worth telling.

And yet carbon accounting platform Greenly, using publicly available data and established emissions methodologies, estimates the tournament will generate 7.8 million metric tons of CO2e - roughly 2.1 times the footprint of Qatar 2022.?

How does this happen? The commercial strategy produces impacts the sustainability strategy cannot compensate for.

The tournament expanded from 32 to 48 teams and increased match count from 64 to 104. The competition footprint stretches from Vancouver to Mexico City, making continental-scale air travel required. Greenly estimates spectator travel alone accounts for 87.8% of total emissions. FIFA president Gianni?Infantino?has drawn sharp criticism for his use of a Qatar Airways private jet to attend matches across North America - Greenly estimates his travel alone will generate between 300 and 500 tons of CO2 over the course of the tournament.

FIFA did not ignore sustainability. They optimized for it where they could.

The gap between genuine operational progress and absolute emissions is the central tension every corporate sustainability leader needs to reckon with. FIFA is a unique case; the scale of fan travel attached to a global sporting event has no corporate equivalent. But the underlying dynamic-operational efficiency overwhelmed by structural growth decisions-is a common challenge we see in all industries.?

Three?sustainable?business?lessons from FIFA

1. Scope 3 is where your strategy will be won or lost-not your facilities.

Many organizations have made real progress reducing facility energy, cutting waste, and greening their direct operations. That work is legitimate and worth doing. But when a growth strategy requires geographic expansion, increased logistics, or a more complex supply chain, Scope 3 emissions can erase facility-level gains many times over. FIFA optimized Scope 1 and 2, then designed a commercial strategy that guaranteed a massive Scope 3 increase. Before your next market expansion, product launch, or operational scale-up, the question worth asking is not "how do we offset what this costs?" It is: what does this decision do to our total carbon picture - not just what we control directly, but what we cause?

2. Your digital footprint is real, and it is almost certainly uncounted.

Entirely absent from FIFA's official sustainability accounting is the energy cost of the tournament's digital ecosystem - global broadcasting infrastructure, multi-screen streaming, sports data feeds, and fan engagement platforms. The UK's National Energy System Operator predicts that England and Scotland's group stage matches could each spike national electricity demand by 600 megawatts - the equivalent of the combined?electricity demand of Leeds and Glasgow. That is the energy cost of people watching on TV and devices, not of anyone traveling to a stadium. This is not a quirk of sports. As companies accelerate AI adoption, expand cloud infrastructure, and scale data-intensive operations, the energy required to power their digital presence is growing rapidly. True accounting catches up to reality eventually. Getting ahead of it is both a risk management decision and a credibility one.?

3. Sustainability organized at the operational level has no power over decisions made at the commercial level.

FIFA did not lack sustainability leadership. Each of the 16 host cities was required by FIFA to appoint its own sustainability officer and produce a formal sustainability plan. Those professionals did serious work. But their authority was confined entirely to operations: waste diversion at venues, renewable electricity procurement, fan festival composting programs. The decisions that determined the tournament's actual carbon trajectory-expanding the format to 48 teams, selecting 16 cities across three countries-were made at the commercial level, where sustainability had no seat and apparently no voice.

A joint report from Loughborough University, the University of Bristol, and the University of Manchester, released ahead of the tournament, found that sustainability managers involved in FIFA operate in isolated compliance roles rather than being embedded in all levels of decision-making.? The researchers described soccer's carbon footprint as not simply caused by fan travel or stadiums, but as politically produced through decades of commercial growth,?globalization, and ties to fossil fuel companies.? The structural critique is precise: sustainability was positioned to manage consequences, not to shape decisions.

Sustainability Deserves a Seat at the Strategy Table

The 2026 World Cup will be remembered as a case study in what happens when sustainability is treated as an operational layer bolted onto a commercial strategy rather than embedded within it. The stadiums were efficient. The growth model overwhelmed them. Companies across industries face similar challenges. Keeping an eye on Scope 3 emissions, the growing digital footprint and getting sustainability to the strategy table can help.

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SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-most-sustainable-world-cup-ever-is-also-the-most-carbon-inte-1184551