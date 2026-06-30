Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones Marks Americas 250th Anniversary with a Message of Gratitude and Service

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services provider, today released a video message from Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States and honoring the individuals, organizations and communities whose contributions continue to strengthen the nation.

View the video here: https://allieduniversal.wistia.com/s/994ivpk3t2d8yh4.

The message recognizes this historic milestone as an opportunity to reflect on the values that have shaped America over the past 250 years while expressing appreciation for those who serve, protect and support communities across the country. It also highlights the importance of looking ahead and working together to help build a safe, resilient and prosperous future for generations to come.

"America's 250th anniversary is a moment to celebrate not only our nation's history, but also the people whose dedication, service and perseverance continue to move our country forward," Jones said. "From first responders and service members to workers, families, business owners and community leaders, their everyday contributions strengthen our communities and help shape the future of our nation."

As part of Allied Universal recognition of America's 250th anniversary, the video reflects the company's commitment to supporting safer, stronger communities across the country. As a company dedicated to helping protect people, business and communities, Allied Universal recognizes the important role that security, service and civic responsibility play in promoting the well-being of communities nationwide. The company remains committed to partnering with organizations and individuals who help create safer environments where people can live, work and thrive.

"Reflecting on this milestone, we are reminded that building a stronger future is a shared responsibility," Jones said. "At Allied Universal, we are proud to support the people and organizations that help keep our communities safe and create opportunities for future generations."

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

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Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Senior Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: https://ausnewsroom.aus.com/

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-ceo-steve-jones-marks-americas-250th-anniversar-1183065